President John Dramani Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama was among Ghana's delegation to Kenya

Sharaf Mahama has always been spotted with his father, the President of Ghana since he was sworn in on January 7, 2025

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos of President Mahama and Sharaf Mahama boarding the presidential jet

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama did not disappoint with his outfit selection when he joined his father on his international trip to Kenya via the presidential jet.

The young businessman and owner of Legacy Rise Sports Company wore a tailored-to-fit short-sleeved shirt and matching trousers.

President John Dramani Mahama and Sharaf Mahama look dashing in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @sharafmahama.

Source: Instagram

Sharaf Mahama exuded confidence as he descended the stairs of the presidential jet with government officials for the African Union Reform retreat.

President John Dramani Mahama looked stylish in a black long-sleeved shirt and black trousers paired with black shoes as he walked elegantly on the red carpet.

President Mahama and Sharaf arrive in Kenya

Some social media users have commented on the trending video as President John Dramani Mahama and his son Sharaf Mahama arrived in Kenya.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mr_kwecy stated:

"Oh, good to see his son around him."

kafui_praise1 stated:

"The original First Gentleman of our dear country 😍."

bekypad stated:

"The fine gentleman ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jaydee_bruce stated:

"I pray for their safety 🙏😔."

ralphternic stated:

"This is beautiful Mr President. All prayers behind in all you do sir. You will successfully be great in the Lord’s hands."

maame_efuaelif stated:

"I thought they said we don't have a plane of our own, but I am seeing the Republic of Ghana just curious 😢."

spendy_blinks stated:

"Aaaah, but why, why would they force him to??? My President, please don’t listen to haters."

real_truthgh stated:

"This man sef no weapon against him shall prosper, they are trying but he strong pass🔥🔥🔥."

mrkw_arteng stated:

"He listens to public opinion. They try to tarnish his name but he is still shining ❤️😍😍👏."

honourable.sammy.sk stated:

"Africa we must also come together so that we can move together ❤️🔥❤️."

Watch the video below:

President Mahama and Sharaf Mahama attend Akwasidae

President John Mahama and his handsome son Sharaf Mahama attended the first Akwasidae ceremony at the Manhyia Palace in regal white outfits.

The president of Ghana was accompanied by his brother Ibrahim Mahama, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and Asawase Member of Parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

Watch the video below:

President Mahama and Sharaf visit Opambour's church

President John Dramani Mahama paid a special visit to the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre in Kumasi on Sunday, January 19, 2025. The church is run by well-known preacher Rev. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, nicknamed Opambour.

Social media users shared videos of the president arriving at the church in his motorcade while wearing a white traditional outfit.

Watch the video below:

Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend rocks kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend Jasmine Djang who went viral with her stylish kente gown at an event.

The 2020 Miss Malaika winner Jasmine Djang looked elegant in a corseted kente gown highlighting her curves to the private event.

Some social media users commented on Jasmine Djang's short hairstyle and flawless makeup on Instagram.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh