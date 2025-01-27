Legendary Nigerian musician 2Face Idibia has filed for divorce from his beautiful wife Annie Idibia

2Face and Annie Idibia's eldest daughter Isabella Idibia has reacted to his daddy's trending Instagram post

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa and others have vowed to fight for Annie Idibia after the news broke out

Popular Nigerian musician Innocent Idibia popularly called 2Face has announced his divorce from wife Annie Macaulay after 13 years of marriage

2Face made the sad revelation in a post, saying that they had been apart for some time and that he thought it would be wise to let his followers know that divorce procedures had started.

2Face Idibia and his family celebrates his daughter's birthday. Photo credit: @annieidibia.

In an Instagram video, the If Love Is A Crime hitmaker shared an Instagram post with this caption:

"This thing I have to say is short but also long… Annie Macaulay and I have been separated for a while now and have currently filed for divorce.

I will grant a press release soon to share my story—not because it’s anyone’s right to know my personal life, but because I love my people, and I need them to know my innocence or offense. Stay blessed, my people. I love you all."

According to reports, Baba and Annie started dating as friends in 1999 and soon fell in love. Annie rose to fame in 2004 after she starred in 2Baba's iconic "African Queen" music video. In 2008, Isabella, their first daughter, was born.

Annie and 2baba’s daughter reacts

Isabella Idibia, the eldest daughter of Nigerian power couple Innocent Idibia and Annie Idibia, has responded to their latest marital turmoil. Isabella Idibia was among the people who liked her daddy's Instagram post about his divorce.

Check out the photos below:

Toke Makinwa vows to fight for Annie

Nigerian radio personality and socialite Toke Makinwa has reacted to 2Baba’s posts regarding his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Toke Makinwa has stated that Annie's situation is unjust and that 2Baba's announcement on their marriage was made at the wrong time.

She said that Annie has been mistreated by her husband and that she is unable to maintain her objectivity in this circumstance.

"No one is asking anyone to stay in a situation that no longer serves them. By all means, leave if you must, but why bring this online at such a time? We know what is happening behind closed doors.

The world is unaware of the truth, and it’s already been chaotic with opinions flying around. When I say we will fight for her, I’m not talking about the general public. A handful of people know the truth, and time will tell.

Timing and empathy are everything. You constantly preach love; you cannot contribute to the negative narrative out there when you know what is really happening behind closed doors."

Check out the photos below:

