It was a hearty moment when Prophet Adom Kyei Duah's daughter Lady Perpetual celebrated her 25th birthday

The young girl's parents threw her a surprise feast with family members and friends around to cheer her on

Some moments from Lady Perpetual's plush ceremony have garnered significant traction on social media

The young daughter of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, leader of the All Believers Worship Center recently turned 25.

Adom Kyei Duah's daughter Lady Perpetual celebrates her 25th birthday.

Source: Instagram

On January 27, Lady Perpetual's parents threw a plush ceremony to mark her silver jubilee milestone.

The beautiful young woman quickly stole the spotlight with her modest pink outfit as she arrived at her surprise ceremony in a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The auditorium was full of cheers from guests as Lady Perpetual moved from the car to her party.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his wife were among several dignitaries spotted at their daughter's silver jubilee party.

Lady Perpetual's parents joined her for the cake-cutting and photo sessions. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, some guests joined the birthday celebrant on the dancefloor to spray her with cash.

Adom Kyei Duah prophesies at daughter's birthday

Adom Kyei-Duah's Believers Worship Center, also known as the Philadelphia movement, is fast gaining ground with branches spread across the country.

The revered spiritual leader expressed his gratitude to the guests who attended his daughter's birthday party.

He prophesied to them urging the birthday dinner guests to expect marriages and child-bearing blessings in their lives.

Adom Kyei-Duah's daughter's birthday stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lady Perpetual Adom Kyei-Duah's plush 25th birthday ceremony.

Take it easy wrote:

"Awww, such decency and beauty..Adom NYAME all the way. Adom ooooo."

Ellastina Agyemang said:

"Why do I like this girl first time seeing her ❤️such a pure soul 🥰."

Nanakwaku14 remarked:

"I am not a fan of the movement but what I like about them is their "dress sense" or choice of attire 💯

together we move commented:

"Eeee so for this partyiiii no frontal wig only scarf ponytail 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳💯💯💯🙏🙏🙏🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Cilla reacted:

"I'm grateful papa 🥰🥰🥰, please believe him, though I don't go to his church but after using his material during labour, his angel 😇 saved me through my first birth with two instant surgeries. 🥰😍🥰"

J Boateng shared:

"I was about to post some comments but I gave up looking at how people are sycophanting here. Not repeating the same mistake here after bashing from ogyaba members. We all mute."

Mrs Armah reacted:

"Pep, you are blessed beyond measure. 🙏♥️♥️God bless you daddy and mummy. Much love ♥️♥️🙏🙏🙏."

Adom Kyei-Duah's 'daughter' on honeymoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's goddaughter and her husband had embarked on a heartwarming honeymoon after their plush wedding ceremony.

The newlywed couple was spotted having a great time together as they cruised on a boat.

The Adomi Bridge, one of Ghana’s most renowned landmarks, provided a breathtaking backdrop that added to the romantic ambience during the outing.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh