Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has doubled down on the anticipation for his newly-acquired Rolls Royce.

The African dancehall sensation announced that he had purchased the luxurious vehicle last year awaiting shipping.

As the days pass by after his announcement, doubts about Shatta Wale's dreams of driving a Rolls Royce continue to rise.

Despite the negative comments indicating that his Rolls Royce purchase was a mere gimmick, the Shatta Wale is building up anticipation for the arrival.

On TikTok, the On God hitmaker recently shared some footage from his mansion with all his cars lined up.

A caption on one of the videos read "Can't wait for the RR."

Shatta Wale who claims to be Ghana's richest artistes boasts an impressive luxurious fleet which comprisies a Lamborghini and an Escalade.

He launched the Escalade SUV on his 40th birthday last year. It was his third car purchase in less than a month.

The musician bought a new Lamborghini ahead of his new album release and a Range Rover to celebrate his new girlfriend's first child with him.

Scores of his fans are still poised to see him unveil the Rolls Royce sooner than later.

Twum Barimah gets new Rolls Royce

In a related story, popular Ghanaian businessman Twum Barimah has made waves because of a brand-new car that he bought.

YEN.com.gh also reported that, unlike Akrobeto, Twum Barimah's vehicle was a foreign car- a Rolls Royce.

Footage of the luxury car has gone viral online, with many netizens praising his sheer wealth and status.

