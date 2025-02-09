Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown has narrated how she struggled to take care of him for 11 months at the hospital

Ogidi Brown's mother explained that she didn't see her dearest husband throughout the 11 months

Some social media users have commented on Artiste Maame's viral interview on the Delay Show

Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown's mother shared her experiences caring for her son after his near-death experience, which occurred just a year and a half after they relocated to Italy.

In an exclusive interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Artiste Maame whose real name is Serwaa Brakato, explained that she received a phone call from the hospital while attending an Easter convention.

Artiste Maame explains how she took care of him at the hospital. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

The 57-year-old, who is the mother of Fameye's former manager, revealed that she wasn't allowed to see her son until the following day.

Fighting back tears, Artiste Maame recounted how she had to rent an apartment near the hospital to ensure she could be there to care for him.

She mentioned that the nurses had to prevent her from going to the physiotherapy centre because she would cry each time she saw her son trying to remain strong and recover.

Expressing her gratitude to God, Artiste Maame noted that her son is now able to live independently, having travelled to Ghana on his own about six times since being discharged from the hospital.

Watch the video below:

Ogidi Brown's mom talks about his accident

Ogidi Brown's mother has shared some details about his near-death accident that caused him to sit in a wheelchair. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Vincibye stated:

"It was a lovely interview, I thoroughly enjoyed it ❤❤."

Abynasl stated:

"I really love this interview this part got me sad😢."

maame_joanna stated:

Artise maame God bless you, you stood by your son through it all. Strong woman ❤️."

fresh_daeze stated:

"Thank God for his parents. Ogidi wouldn't have made it if it had happened in Ghana. God bless you, Mama."

ohenebaokodiepapabi1 stated:

"Y'all in the comment section saying he would have died if this happened in Ghana. Hwɛ, the God of miracles is everywhere. Many survive this and even more in Ghana. And many dies in accidents which are lesser than this in abroad."

"Ogidi's God of miracle was alive and standing very close to him because he was given the death time and his miracle descended from heaven. He came to live and he is a strong survivor. No matter his condition now, Glory be God for giving him a second chance to live. ❤."

Ogidi Brown talks about Fameye

Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown has blasted talented musician Fameye for claiming ownership of the songs they produce during their partnership.

Watch the video below:

Ogidi Brown about Kwaku Manu's marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Kwaku Manu who shared his opinion about Kwaku Manu's marriage.

Ogidi Brown comments on Kwaku Manu's ex-wife's wedding photos. Photo credit: @ogidi_brown.

Source: Instagram

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manus' ex-wife Diana Naa Okailey Nyarko took over the internet with her lovely wedding photos.

Many Ghanaians, including Ogidi Brown, spoke about footage of her colourful wedding to a Caucasian guy in the United States.

Ogidi Brown talked about his amusing experience and his worries as a famous person looking for a spouse.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh