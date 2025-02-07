Ghana Jesus, in an interview, addressed criticisms from some Ghanaians about his wife's looks during their wedding

The comic actor shared that his wife Millicent had always maintained her natural looks and never wore makeup during their relationship

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem noted that he was interested in her inner beauty and not her physical looks

Ghanaian actor Justice Hymns, popularly called Mmebusem or Ghana Jesus has addressed criticisms he and his wife, Millicent have faced after videos of their wedding surfaced on social media.

The comedy skit maker recently tied the knot with his girlfriend, Millicent at Asuofia Nketia near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in a simple private ceremony on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Notable Kumawood movie industry stars including Oboy Salinko, Vivian Jill Lawrence and Dr Likee, friends and family attended the wedding ceremony to witness Ghana Jesus' beautiful union with his sweetheart.

Footages from the wedding ceremony which surfaced on social media drew criticisms from some Ghanaians, who critiqued Mmebusem's wife Millicent's physical appearance at the event.

Others also made some unsavoury comments about the beautiful lady's heavy makeup, frontal wig and age.

Ghana Jesus addresses criticisms about his wife

In a recent interview with Awuni TV, Ghana Jesus denied claims that he had married an elderly woman. He noted that he and his wife had seen some of the negative comments critics made about their wedding on social media.

The comic actor noted that the criticisms made his and his wife's honeymoon a better experience and that he had privately made fun of her because of the criticisms on social media.

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem shared that his wife Millicent had always maintained her natural looks and never wore makeup during their relationship despite having acne on her face.

He noted that he got angry at a point during the traditional ceremony after he was informed about the exorbitant price his wife was being charged for makeup and other stuff to enhance her beauty.

The actor said he felt her wife's attempt to enhance her beauty was unnecessary but he eventually understood that she wanted to look at her.

He noted that he almost went into a state of rage after he saw her wearing contact lenses after the makeup session and got her to take it off later.

Ghana Jesus said he looked unhappy in his wedding photos because of some behind-the-scenes mishaps that almost derailed the ceremony.

Mmebusem shared that he was far older than his wife Millicent and that she only looked old because of her physique and life experiences.

The comic actor described his wife as a woman of substance. He stated that he was interested in her inner beauty and not her physical looks.

Below is the video of Ghana Jesus Mmebusem addressing his critics:

Ghanaians sympathise with Mmebusem

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

PASTOR_WALE commented:

"Inner beauty no nyinaa, kyere s3 neho ny3 f3😅."

NEWICETEE said:

"She is very nice paa."

Abiba Owen commented:

"Don’t mind anyone, she is beautiful 🥰🥰🥰."

DoraSarfowaa said:

"She is very beautiful paaa. Those who don’t know her are talking nonsense."

sptvgh2573 commented:

"I've visited her page. She is even a nurse, and she looks so beautiful."

Ghana Jesus hails prophet for wedding donation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Jesus hailed a prophet for a massive donation he and his wife Millicent received at their wedding.

The comic actor thanked Prophet Solomon Agyenim Boateng for surprising him with GH₵20K at the ceremony despite them not having a long friendship.

Ghana Jesus also mentioned some of the positive impact the prophet had had on many people he had encountered.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

