The cast of Junka Town has been struck by another tragedy and one of its members, Debbie Jackson is inconsolable

Taidu's death is the fifth death announcement from the Takoradi-based film producer Tango One

Debbie Jackson's video has stoked conversations about the mysterious death trend which has got many Ghanaians talking

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor and content creator Taidu's death was announced on February 9, 2025. His colleague confirmed the news with an emotional video that has stirred up uncomfortable conversations.

Junka Town star Debbie Jackson is distraught after Tahiru's death. Photo source: JunkaGeneral

Source: Instagram

Taidu was a comedian renowned for his stint in the infamous Junka Town web series.

Taidu's death comes less than a year after Yogot, another Junka Town cast member died of a throat condition.

Details about Taidu's cause of death are yet to pop up. Debbie Jackson was one of the first from the Junka Town camp to react to Taidu's unfortunate news.

Junka Town actress remembers her late colleague Taidu. Photo source: userdebbiejackson/TikTok

Source: Facebook

She posted multiple set moments of her and the late actor on social media. In a video she shared, the actress overwhelmed me with grief as she self-reflected

"It started from Ajara Mapouka, Abele, Bolga Jay-Z, Yogot, and now Tahidu. Please forgive us our sins. We are suffering."

The film, Junka Town is one of the most successful creative projects focused on Takoradi.

Tahiru's death stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Tahidu's death.

bEliEvE mAn✊🏽🇺🇸🔥 said

"Awww Charlie so sad 😭 may Allah have mercy on his soul 🙏."

Nana Khowphi 👣 wrote:

"Taidu was the guy behind the voice who said they kill pregnant women when he was walking with that swureduo boy who get money like that nu I forget the name of that guy."

Solution Bozumbil remarked:

"Taidu was following Swedru Abu Trica and what has happened to this man eiii hmmmm."

KwekuBibini shared:

"Hmm was thinking about this paa, the rate at which Junkatown crew dey die is too alarming."

Essienbest added:

"I swear I'm shocked that Ajara Mapuka is dead 🤔💔💔💔😔😔."

C Confion's bereaved colleagues attend his funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that scores of Kumawood stars including Dr Likee, Lil Win and Vivian Jill Lawrence had been spotted at C Confion's funeral.

The Kumawood actor passed away last year after a long battle with an unknown condition which got him hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

C Confion's death threw the Kumawood community into a state of mourning as reports about his suffering before his untimely death.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh