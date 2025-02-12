Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has expressed his admiration for TikTok comedian 24GH comedy

The musician now joins scores of celebrities including gospel singer Joyce Blessing who have fallen in love with 24Gh's trending TikTok soundbite.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to herald 24Gh after Shatta Wale's endorsement

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Shatta Wale is one of several Ghanaian celebrities rooting for 24GH comedy, a rising Ghanaian comedian who is behind some of the viral soundbites from the country.

The On God hitmaker shared his admiration for the viral comic sensation on X formerly Twitter.

Shatta Wale hypes 24gh Comedy with a cosign. Photo source: 24ghcomedy2, ShattaWaleking

Source: Instagram

According to the On God hitmaker, he has been a fan on 24GH and has seen the comedian's international strides. In his post, Shatta Wale wrote,

"24GH please I am a fan ok 😂😂😂😂😂😂 . You go international pass we all 🙌🙌😂😂😂."

The viral comedian with nearly six million followers on TikTok was excited about Shatta Wale. He shared the musician's post on TikTok appreciating the musician's gesture.

24GH's rise as a content creator continues to inspire lots of Ghanaians. The comedian says he has been creating content for the past five years but he only started to pop off in 2023, the year in which 24GH graduated.

Not long after he got a million followers on TikTok, his account got banned. Despite the setback, the content creator continued to hone his craft.

His trending soundbite, released in January this year, which has become Shatta Wale's new favourite, has been used by over 50 thousand people worldwide on TikTok alone.

Ghanaians hail 24gh after Shatta Wale's cosign

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale's gesture towards 24GH.

@ZigliMathi43485 said:

"This is the best Artist in Ghana now so talented for joke and doing ultramodern remix for people's songs lol 😂😂😂"

@MantiMore remarked:

"This background hook be sick…🔥"

@Shattashine shared:

"Social media international Artist that o😂😂😂🤣🙌"

@Mr_vimm4 added:

"People know ahm pass efo 😂😂"

Fan gets access to Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had encountered a female fan after taking his new Rolls Royce Cullinan for a ride.

Shatta Wale urged the fan to have a feel of the luxurious vehicle's swanky interior. The female fan kept shouting "Our settings have arrived" as she made her way to the Cullinan.

Her remarks were in derision at Stonebwoy's statement about Shatta Wale where the former has consistently referred to his music industry rival as a "settings man" which loosely translates to a perennial clout chaser.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh