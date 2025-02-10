Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce Cullinan has officially landed in Ghana after several months of hype surrounding its arrival

In a video Shatta Wale posted on his Snapchat account, he bragged about formerly working at a washing bay while washing the luxury car

The video excited many people in the comment section who hailed him with heartwarming messages

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce Cullinan arrived in Ghana and was cleared at the Tema Port on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Shatta Wale washes his Rolls Royce

The luxury car was given a rousing welcome as it arrived on a freight trailer at his $2.5 million mansion amid cheers and the popping of champagne.

The next morning, Shatta Wale decided to take over the role of his caretaker and wash his Rolls Royce Cullinan himself.

After using soap and a sponge to wash the luxury car, he rinsed off the foam using a water hose under high pressure as he went around the car.

"I used to work in a washing bay," he reminisced about those days in the video.

In the video, he encouraged his fans who owned cars to wash their cars and that if they could not do it, they should bring them to him.

The On God crooner lashed out at persons who had the perception that he was someone who did not know how to wash cars.

Shatta Wale hailed Quantum Cars for assisting him buy the Rolls Royce and noted that he was going to buy another luxury car.

Reactions to Shatta Wale sashing his Rolls Royce

The video excited many of his fans as they thronged to the comment section to hail him. Others also bragged about him being the only Ghanaian musician who owned a black Rolls Royce and a yellow Lamborghini.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Shatta Wale's car:

Qwerku virus 606 said:

"He is the only one i can follow in this GHANA Music industry. coz he is not industry boy paah paah RR🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Rich dollar said:

"So now only we the SM fans we get RR and Lambo."

Tego said:

"Guys to be frank Shatta is my second Jesus Christ. Shatta may God bless you 🙏🙏🙏."

Kweku cedi said:

"Like joke like joke Efo go Volta go stop the water. Efo we dey beg u Wale wan wash in car we dey beg. Free the the water 😂."

Too Risky🪐 said:

"Be happy for people so you can also be blessed 🥰🥰🥰."

Shatta Wale and his cars

