Ignatius Baffour Awuah, a former minister and the owner and financier of Nsoatreman FC, has been arrested over violent clashes during a Ghana Premier League match that led to the death of a fan.

The January 2 clash caused the death of Asante Kotoko's superfan Nana Pooley.

Adom News reported that Awuah has been arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder after Nana Pooley's death. Source: Ministry of Information GH

Source: Getty Images

The incident unfolded on Sunday during a Matchday 19 fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

Citi News reported that the incident was sparked by a contentious foul committed by a Nsoatreman player, sparking a brawl on the pitch.

Tempers flared as players engaged in an exchange of blows, with Nsoatreman’s left-back, Eric Osei Bonsu, seen stamping on a Kotoko player who was already on the ground.

Amid the melee, referee Mawuli Vormawor, fearing for his safety, fled the scene but later returned to continue officiating the game after calm was somewhat restored.

Tensions were further escalated by sections of the home supporters, who began throwing stones and objects at the Kotoko bench.

Some fans and players sustained several injuries. Reports indicate, that Nana Pooley, real name, Francis Yaw Frimpong was stabbed multiple times leading to his death.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh