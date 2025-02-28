Kojo Blak's new attempt to serve Ghanaians with another hit song after releasing Excellent has stoked a frenzy on social media

Renowned Ga artiste King Jerry has shared his frustrations about the new song and its potential of phasing out Excellent

Scores of reviews have surfaced on social media criticising the youngster's decision

Ghanaian musician Kojo Blak and the hitmaker behind one of Ghana's viral hits from last year, Excellent, has released a new song with Sarkodie.

The song generated a frenzy online as fans and colleagues obsessed over how quickly the youngster transitioned from his viral success Excellent to the new collaboration.

In a recent video, King Jerry, a name renowned in most ga communities, shared his disappointment at Kojo Blak and his team for moving on from Excellent too fast.

Excellent has already earned Kojo Blak cosigns from top celebrities including Asamoah Gyan and Nana Ama McBrown.

"This is a global hit. You have spoiled the song. You shouldn't have released the song with Sarkodie now," King Jerry said.

The artiste, who deems himself a brother to the youngster who hails from Jamestown, argued that Kojo Blak stood a chance of raking more benefits from the song if he allowed it to grow further.

His opinion has been re-echoed by many industry players including arts writer Kwame Dadzie who also wrote a Facebook post saying,

Kojo Black shouldn’t have dropped any song at this moment. The ‘Excellent’ song will do wonders for him if he sets his mind to milking it dry. "

Ghanaians react to King Jerry's caution

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to King Jerry's message to Kojo Blak.

Zack said:

It's true he should have given "excellent" some space. Hmmm all the same I don't blame him it's like he has a lot in the pipeline. That guy can release a song every 1 minute o😁😂😅

Lutterodht Ryansmith wrote:

Bro you are a senior man but this is below the belt ☹️Don’t create confusion senior ☹️even if you want to advise him not this way 😏 allow the boy

o.f.n.baby🇬🇭🇬🇧 remarked

I saw his music with sark & i was like by this time, way must you drop another song when you have a hit song trending💔, like he for relax kraaa cux we still dey soak ein excellent song, he no try 💔

Salagachi🇬🇭✖️🇿🇦 shared:

Fact bro…👍🏾 The song with Sark no go go anywhere trust me and it’s not even better than Excellent 🤦‍♂️Sark always dey ride of trending young kids. Blacko helped his album but yet nothing better.

BML added:

He should’ve made them finish Ghana music award then release the one with sarkodie

Shatta Wale praises Kojo Blak

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that Shatta Wale had expressed his admiration for Kojo Blak and cosigned his collaboration with Kelvynboy.

During a live TikTok interaction with fans on February 19, the On Go hitmaker, jammed to the trending hit single.

Shatta Wale noted that he would not allow Kojo Blak to perform at music events without getting paid a lot of money if he was signed to his record label. He also claimed that he was the last man standing in the Ghanaian music industry.

