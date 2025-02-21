Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin has inspired many mothers with her birthday photos

Baby Maxin looked angelic in a white ensemble and expensive jewellery set as she posed with her mother

Ghanaian personalities Dentaa and Tracey Boakye have commented on Baby Maxin's birthday pictures

Nana Ama McBrown's pretty daughter Maxin Mawushi Mensah, popularly called Baby Maxin, has a high fashion sense, just like her mother.

The young fashion model has taken over the internet with her beautiful birthday photos on Instagram as she celebrates her sixth birthday.

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin rocks a designer necklace on her 6th birthday. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Baby Maxin looked elegant in a long-sleeved shirt and lace tulle skirt while rocking white designer shoes.

Nana Ama McBrown's tall and grown-up daughter looked gorgeous in a simple blonde hairstyle to elevate her look.

Baby Maxin accessorised her look with simple stud earrings and a Gold blade razor pendant necklace to complete her look.

Nana Ama McBrown looked effortlessly chic in a stylish long-sleeve shirt and matching pants for her daughter's birthday photoshoot.

The style icon influencer wore heavy makeup and a long, glamorous hairstyle while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

The Onua Showtime host shared the lovely photos on Instagram with this caption:

"This is the Doing of the Lord 🙏🏻. Happy glorious birthday to my Princess for life. I pray that God will continue to protect you and show you Mercy, Grace and Favor until the end of time. You will be the head and never the tail may God bless you beyond measure IJN."

Baby Maxin rocks a gold pendant necklace

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin has impressed her fans with her stylish look for her birthday photoshoot. Some Ghanaians have commented on Baby Maxin's classy birthday outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

"Happy blessed birthday mama."

"Stay blessed, beautiful child ❤️."

"God bless Maxin🎂🎉."

"Happy birthday, baby @iambabymaxin ❤️."

"Our baby is a big girl 😍🎂…Happy birthday Maxin."

"Happy Birthday, princess❤️❤️❤️❤️🎊🎉."

"Happy birthday little princess! Enjoy the day and stay blessed!!! 🎂."

"Happy birthday beautiful princess..age gracefully sweetheart ❤️."

"Happiest birthday my beautiful princess niece❤️."

"My baby is so big now 🎊Flourish baby girl."

"Happy birthday 🎉 ❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Baby Maxin joins her mom on set

Baby Maxin looked calm and classy in a round-neck brocade dress as she joined her mother on set during the Onua Showtime programme.

Nana Ama McBrown and her beautiful daughter looked elegant in braids as they shared an adorable mother-and-daughter moment.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown talks about her business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown's stylish ensemble on the Onua Showtime programme.

The TV host looked elegant and fashionable with her pricey frontal lace haircut and two-piece outfit.

Some social media users commented on the video as Nana Ama McBrown seized the opportunity to speak about her new business venture.

