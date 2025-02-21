Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, looked all grown up in pictures celebrating her 6th birthday

The little girl rocked a matching white outfit with her mother as they posed happily in pictures

Many people wished her a happy birthday, while others talked about her growth and striking resemblance to her father, Maxwell Mensah

Baby Maxin, the daughter of seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and business mogul Maxwell Mensah, turned a year older on February 21, 2025, and to celebrate her special day, her mother shared beautiful pictures.

Baby Maxin's birthday photos

Mrs Mcbrown Mensah took to her Instagram page and shared a post on Baby Maxin's feed with birthday pictures of the six-year-old.

The little girl looked happy as she posed with her mother in a beautiful setting filled with colourful balloons on the wall and the floor.

In her birthday message to her dear daughter, McBrown could not hold back her excitement as she called her daughter different beautiful names.

"My All, My Heart, My Soul in Me. My Lady, My Bestie, My Angel, My Maamaa."

She noted that Maxin's smile every day reminded her to always thank God. She expressed her heartfelt love to Maxin and wished her a happy birthday.

"@iambabymaxin Your smile to me, every day reminds me to always thank God 🙏🏻HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL 💗MEDOWO DODO. THANK YOU GOD 🙏🏻."

McBrown and Baby Maxin's looks

The mother and daughter rocked matching white outfits and blonde wig colours. They both wore mid-sleeved shirts, with McBrown pairing hers with trousers while Baby Maxin rocked a mini tulle skirt.

McBrown's lace wig was of waist length with the ends curled and left to hang across her back and shoulders.

Baby Maxin's natural hair was partly braided into a cornrow and secured in a bun, with the bun being a braided blonde wig. The blonde wig was also used to braid a portion of her right front hair, coiled and neatly styled.

Baby Maxin's birthday pictures

Baby Maxin's birthday wishes

Below are the heartwarming messages people left for Baby Maxin on her 6th birthday:

who.is.dey said:

"Our baby is a big girl 😍🎂…Happy birthday Maxin."

touchmakeupartistry said:

"A perfect blessing from God, Grow in favor 😍."

elishadygh said:

"Mummy’s besties, Daddy’s look alike 😊."

tatascaritas said:

"Oh Lord she is so grown. Happy birthday darling girl ❤️."

gloriaosarfo said:

"Happy blessed birthday to a special princess 🎊👑🎊 More blessings💝."

foodbankgh said:

"Happy birthday Princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

royalcouturegh said:

"Happy 6th birthday to my baby girl @iambabymaxin we love you."

Baby Maxin and her parents

Baby Maxin blasts McBrown’s friend

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, was not pleased when a man used an inappropriate word during a conversation, prompting her to call him out in a video.

In the clip, Maxin confidently corrected the man, explaining that her mother had taught her the word was bad and should not be spoken.

Fans in the comment section praised Maxin’s intelligence and maturity, applauding McBrown for her excellent parenting.

