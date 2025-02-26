Shatta Wale was impressed by Ghanaian-based Japanese sensation Yaw Namingo's efforts to sing his song

The viral sensation shared a video of his performance on TikTok attracting scores of fan comments

Shatta Wale patronised Yaw Namingo after his viral performance and hailed his efforts

Ghanaian-based internet personality Yaw Namingo recently shared a video of him singing Shatta Wale's Killa Ji Mi.

Shatta Wale cosigns Yaw Namingo. Photo source: OfficialYawnamingoJp, ShattaWale

Source: Instagram

The viral sensation rose to fame with his content exploring Ghanaian foods and later started singing hits like King Paluta's song.

His recent attempt on TikTok intrigued numerous Shatta Wale fans. In the video, Yaw Namingo recreated Shatta Wale's signature face cover look as he sang Killa Ji Mi.

The song released last year quickly became a fan favourite for Shatta Wale's cult-like fanbase. It has generated nearly two million hits on YouTube alone.

With his skit mimicking Shatta Wale, Yaw Namingo popped on the musician's radar. Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale stormed the comments section with his popular slogan "God is Here". He also joked about featuring Yaw Namingo in Asia. His comments influenced the viral sensation to create another video expressing his readiness to work with Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale and Yaw Namingo stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Yaw Namingo's impression of Shatta Wale.

Cob2210 said:

"Like seriously 😳 wow dis jux shocked me 🙏🙏Nii Armah u r blessed 😇 SM we large."

Black cedi wrote:

"This guy needs appointment as minister of tiktok and social media 🤣🤣."

rich young music 999p remarked:

"ooooo SM why now you are taking all the world welcome to my kingdom 🤟🤟🤟

Will Fred Williams noted:

"I just sent the video to Stonebwoy and he said this is AI 😂😂😂😂."

Rychie added:

I wonder why people still compare stone to our King 👑 SM for life,I know they are around and start attacking me on this but King be always King."

Kelvyn Boy meets Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's love for Kojo Blak's new single Excellent has kickstarted a new bond between him and Kelvyn Boy.

Kelvyn Boy was one of the first successful artistes recruited by Stonebwoy's record label but their relationship ended in 2019 creating an enmity between the two artistes who were once tagged as father and son.

Kelvyn Boy was spotted with Shatta Wale and couldn't stop calling him his godfather.

