Ghanaian musician King Promise has flaunted his new $53,000 Audemars Piguet wristwatch on Instagram

King Promise wore the expensive designer watch to present an award at the 2025 MOBO Awards in the United Kingdom

Some social media users have rated King Promise as one of the most fashionable male celebrities in Ghana

While Ghanaian musician Gregory Bortey Newman popularly called King Promise's journey to stardom gathered steam after he released his first single featuring Fuse ODG in 2016, he had always been a style icon.

The Terminator hitmaker has always turned heads with his fondness for timepieces, and his collection is impressive.

King Promise's collection consists of luxury watches including an Audemars Piguet which he wore to present a gong at the annual Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

King Promise flaunts his $53,000 Audemars Piguet watch on Instagram. Photo credit: @kingpromise.

King Promise wore a black round-neck t-shirt styled with a black leather vest and matching leather trousers.

In a viral video that he posted on his Instagram page, King Promise explained that his expensive diamond necklace has a pendant called Adom.

He showed off his Audemars Piguet wristwatch and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery to accessorise his look to the red carpet event.

King Promise flaunts his $53,000 Audemars Piguet

King Promise didn't disappoint with his look at the 2025 MOBO Awards with his stylish outfit and jewellery set.

Some social media users have commented on King Promise's expensive designer watch at the MOBO Awards. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Richyrymez stated:

"I call this one ADOM! Ɛyɛ YESU anim."

mhr__kay stated:

"Ibe soo 🪤⚙️. 🌟 ."

Andrewfiagbor stated:

"His voice calls for appetite."

all.hail_perony stated:

"Eiiii, you this I dey kai oh yeah and Abena 😂😂 n3 you f)n like broom now de333 five star things so you make big🔥🔥. You deserve am. Hard work and consistency 🙌🙌."

whiz4real stated:

"Drip Gad."

real_qwame_genah stated:

"The 5star general himself 🔥😍."

otf_affluent_001 stated:

"Ghana boy❤️."

ofisunkwa_ stated:

"Big wins! Congrats, bro! More to come! 🇬🇭🔥."

prince__b07 stated:

"General ⭐️."

Watch the video below:

King Promise attends the 2025 Grammys

King Promise made a bold fashion statement at the 2025 Grammys with his stylish outfit designed by a top Ghanaian fashion designer.

He wore a classy long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers styled with a designer tie to the award show.

King Promise wore diamond earrings and stylish sunglasses to complete his dapper look at the event.

Watch the video below:

King Promise flaunts his new tattoo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about King Promise who posted pictures of his new tattoos on Instagram.

The artist, who is presently on his True To Self World Tour, posted pictures of his successful performances in Hamburg.

Many Ghanaians have reacted positively to his post while the majority vouched for him to win the TGMA Artist of the Year award.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

