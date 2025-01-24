Famous American-based Ghanaian TikToker got many people laughing hard when she posted a video reciting the Ghanaian National Pledge during American President Donald Trump's inauguration

In the video, she wore a top with the American flag on it and red knee-high boots while waving the Ghanaian and American flags

The knee-high boots and broken English got many people laughing hard at the video in the comment section

Famous Ghanaian comic TikToker Obaa Cee got many people laughing on social media when she shared a video of herself reciting Ghana's National Pledge.

Obaa Cee recites the National pledge. Image Credit: @obaapaceetv

Source: TikTok

Obaa Cee recites the National Pledge

In a video on her TikTok page, Obaa Cee entertained her almost half-million followers by reciting Ghana's National Pledge.

During President Donald Trump's inauguration, she followed the ceremony on television. When the American National anthem was about to be played, she asked her son, Alfred, how the American National Pledge was recited.

Alfred said he did not know the American anthem, and she noted that she would recite the Ghanaian National Pledge instead.

Obaa Cee waved both the Ghanaian and American flags while making the military salute. She then placed her right hand on her chest and recited the pledge.

The American-based comedienne failed to properly recite the anthem as she added her twist to it with a spice of broken English.

Reactions to Obaa Cee's funny video

The comment section was filled with many laughing emojis as people shared parts of Obaa Cee's video that made them laugh.

Others wondered why her account was not banned since she lived in the US, and the entertainment app was banned in the US until a US buyer was found.

Obaa Cee's red knee-high boots raised safety concerns among netizens who saw her almost fall at the beginning of the video.

Below are the hilarious reactions of social media users to Obaa Cee's video:

SHAM 💫 said:

"Efia Odo must not see this 😂."

V͙ᴵᴿᵁˢG͙ᴵᴿᴸ🦠👧 said:

"This English will let them Ban USA again 😩😂😂😂😂."

Ohemaa👑cuttiemhe🦋❤️ said:

"Ghana anthem mpo nie na USA anthem😂😂😂😂."

Hillary Adjei said:

"Ah why Obaa cee her TikTok wasn’t banned anaaa 😂😂😂😂."

Agyeiwaa_🤍 said:

"Maa🤣🤣take your time na want) f)m😞."

Akua Donkor said:

"Trump please we Ghanaians did not send Obaa cee 😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏."

user7691204322558 said:

"Obaa cee they will ban us again oo 😂😂."

missy babe said:

"Always with serious facial expressions 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Peditta Kyei-Boakye said:

"i started laughing since yesterday, and am still laughing ooooooo😂😂😂 eii Obaa Ceee🤣🤣🤣."

Obaa Cee speaks about US mass deportation

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian TikToker Obaa Cee spoke about President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda and how it could affect Ghanaians without papers.

In a TikTok video, Obaa Cee cautioned undocumented Ghanaians living in the US and gave them tips on how to legalise their stay.

Her advice caused a stir on social media, with many social media users expressing their views on her shared advice.

Source: YEN.com.gh