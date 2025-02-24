Stonebwoy is all set for his upcoming Up & Runnin6 Tour stop at the Palladium Times Square in New York

Ahead of the show, the musician had an engagement with Ghanaians in the diaspora including Obaa Cee

Stonebwoy's moments engaging with the social media sensation intrigued scores of fans on online platforms

A Ghanaian social media sensation based in the US was cheerful when she met her favourite musician, Stonebwoy recently.

Stonebwoy hangs out with Obaa Cee in the US. Photo source: ObaaCeeTV

Source: TikTok

Stonebwoy was in a plush ride when he ran into Obaa Cee. He lowered the window to patronise the social media star.

Obaa Cee, who feared she might not get the opportunity to hang with Stonebwoy was thrilled to be conversing with the superstar.

Her fears stem from her previous experiences with several other stars, including Kidi, which she opened up about in her interview with Delay.

Stonebwoy acknowledged Obaa Cee and assured her that there was no way he would have left the event without meeting her in person.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was spotted taking photos with Obaa Cee after their conversation in the car.

The Jejereje hitmaker mimicked Obaa Cee as she displayed some of her hilarious antics which has helped build a following of over 200,000 fans.

Stonebwoy and Obaa Cee's meetup stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy and Obaa Cee's stint ahead of the musician's upcoming show.

Ajophelia🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌹said:

"Obaa cee was once selling in the market, don’t tell me anything 😂😂."

Enyonam wrote:

"This was all Obaacee needed from Kidi🤣🤣🤣🤣."

TOP_COSPIO🐘🇬🇭 remarked:

")tsi Toyota mo😂😂sucha local artist😭😅😅SM4lyf😂📸❤️."

Kwame Owusu Official shared:

"Obaa Cee be a whole a vibe😂😂😂."

Cathy Brown🦁 noted:

"It’s the way Stone was jumping along to Obaa cee’s moves for me 🤣🤣🤣💪💪💪 noooo sizeeee."

austeinpoku added:

"Obaa Cee is one of those people who will show you absolute loyalty when you treat her with respect."

Obaa Cee gifts Tima Kumkum

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaa Cee surprised Tima Kumkum with a gift after the latter gave birth to her new child.

Tima Kumkum was elated to receive the gift from Obaa Cee and share her experience as an expectant mother in a foreign country.

The Ghanaian duo traded several jokes amongst themselves about life in the US, especially the so-called unbearable weather.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh