Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has expressed interest in performing at Akwaaba UK's Independence Bash event on March 6, 2025.

On Monday, February 24, 2025, the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to notify the CEO of Akwaaba UK and Alordia Promotions, Dennis Tawiah that he would be in London on the day of the high-profile event.

Shatta Wale shared his intention to attend the event, stating that he had multiple collaborations with music group R2bees and singer King Paluta and wanted to perform with them on stage.

"Mr Dennis of Akwaaba uk and Alordia promotions please I will be in London on the 6th of March, I will pass thru your show and perform 2 or 3 songs cuz I have a song with R2bees and King Paluta. Thank you 🙏☝️👑🩵."

The dancehall musician's comes amid ongoing tensions between his rival Stonebwoy's camp and the organisers of the Independence Bash event, Akwaaba UK and Alordia Promotions.

The BHIM Nation boss' camp accused Dennis Tawiah and his Akwaaba UK outfit of sabotaging them by holding their event on the same day as the London edition of the Up and Runnin6 album tour.

Stonebwoy and his team had scheduled to perform at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 8 with Fameye and new hiplife sensation AratheJay as guests. His concert is powered by Live Nation UK, a global leader in live entertainment.

However, about 14 miles from the same venue, three of Ghana's biggest promoters abroad, Alordia, Akwaaba UK and West Coast, have partnered for an Independence Day concert headlined by R2Bees with King Paluta and OliveTheBoy as supporting acts on March 8.

The Burninton Music Group label boss' manager Chief Stylz recently got into a heated exchange with Akwaaba UK CEO Dennis Tawiah on live radio, who denied colluding with his partners to sabotage their event.

Shatta Wale's social media post is below:

Shatta Wale's event performance post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

TheLegacy34 said:

"Wale dey tension them … nbs BP rise oooo."

byoamter commented:

"Life no sheda be fair oooooh. While some dey headline their own international album tours, others dey beg for free show features one after the other. Naah."

general_ma8702 said:

"If you all like make you call Akwaaba promoters sey u go pass through still una no fi do pass @stonebwoy. He is the man.! One man with GH arts on 8th."

