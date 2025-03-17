Akuapem Poloo has opened up about her labour experience after giving birth to her second child

The 34-year-old said it wasn't easy considering the ten-year gap between her first and second children

As she shared her story, the socialite explained that she wasn't worried too much because her baby daddy was present and supportive

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo has given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Akuapem Poloo says her new born is a daughter and hails the child's father. Photo source: AkuapemPoloo

Source: Instagram

The 34-year-old stoked a frenzy on social media after she posted photos from her maternity photoshoot online.

In a recent interview, the actress confirmed that she gave birth to her daughter in March and that the delivery process was not easy.

While Akuapem Poloo is not new to maternity experience, it has taken him about ten years to give birth to her second child.

According to Akuapem Poloo, the long period between the delivery of her two kids made her susceptible to some difficulties in the labour room.

However, she established that she was planning to have a third child by the age of 38.

"I want two strong boys and a girl", she told ZionFelix via a phone-in conversation.

Akuapem Poloo hails her baby daddy

Akuapem Poloo has been a single mother raising her son Mohammed Mudasir Yakubu, also known as Chief who is now 12 years old.

The relationship between Akuapem Poloo and Mohammed's father was strained after the birth of Mohammed. However, the couple sorted out their differences and played their part in taking of the child.

For her new daughter, Akuapem Poloo explained that she ensured that her new partner was totally ready to father a child.

Speaking to ZionFelix, Akuapem Poloo hailed her new man for sticking with her and giving her the necessary support she needed.

Akuapem Poloo's experience stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Akuapem Poloo's experience after giving birth to her second child.

Abroso Akosua Tina one said:

"My name ooo 🥰 Akosua 🥰🥰🥰 🎉🌟🎉 May the good Allah 🤲 protect this baby girl for us 🙏🙏."

PaulaBrown wrote:

"Some times, you ask them more then 1000 times but still they will disappoint you hmm🙏."

Omalicha❤️♾ remarked:

"The math is saying poloo is 36.. chief is 12years and she had chief when she was 24."

Aba Dope flaunts baby bump

In a related post, YEN.com.gh reported that viral sensation and restauranteur Aba Dope had announced her pregnancy.

News about her pregnancy went rife after she posted photos of her baby bump on social media on social media.

The viral sensation has yet to confirm whether she has given birth and who her new partner is.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh