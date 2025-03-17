Actress Akuapem Poloo shared an exciting video of how she celebrated her baby shower with her close friends, and family

In the video, they played games, participated in a TikTok challenge, took pictures and dined together like a big family

The video melted many hearts, with many others talking about how beautiful she looked while pregnant

Socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo excited many of her fans when she unveiled her pregnancy in a video with her close friends and family.

Akuapem Poloo flaunts her baby bump

In a video Akuapem Poloo posted on her Instagram account, she, her mother, sisters, son Mudassir Muhammed Yakubu and close friends did the viral TikTok challenge.

The challenge involves people forming a queue and stepping forward to introduce themselves. In this case, they introduced themselves and noted that they were not the pregnant lady.

After they had all taken their turn, the seasoned actress was the last person as she stepped forward and noted that she was the pregnant lady.

However, one aspect of the video that got many people laughing hard was when Poloo's elder sister struggled to express herself fluently in English, getting many people to laugh.

The continuing parts of the video showed fun moments they all had at her baby shower. She unveiled the gender of the baby by dipping a glass into a cake and it showed a pink cake on the inside indicating that it was a girl.

In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to her sister Theresa for the beautiful gift she gave her last week.

"@theresahthess sis all I will say is God bless you paa and increase you Wai for this surprise last week 🫶💋 see my Babe’s 😂😆."

Reactions to Akuapem Poloo's pregnancy video

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful and energetic she looked while pregnant, which people termed as her humbling pregnancy.

Others also mentioned the actions and fluency of her sisters in English as they noted that it made them laugh.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Akuapem Poloo introducing her pregnancy together with her sisters, mother, son and close friends:

maame_ekua.nyamekye said:

"Herh herh herh!😮 How did you manage to humble pregnancy? You looked so cute😍😍😍."

imboadiwaa_ said:

"I'm not the pregnant woman, I'm the pregnant woman's admirer 😍❤️."

kofi__agyei said:

"Pregnancy dey humble others but you've really humbled the pregnancy 😂."

rich_kay_22 said:

"Eiii Rose. You didn't invite me ... Congratulations to you dear."

samiraabdullah442 said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️u humble pregnancy Hajiss."

oyenyamekye said:

"Waaoow still beautiful. You humbled pregnancy❤️❤️."

mak_kete said:

"I am not the pregnant woman...but I am the pregnant woman's fan❤️❤️❤️ Haniya congratulations 🥳🥳🥳🥳 to ur bundle of joy❤️❤️❤️💃."

samiraabdullah442 said:

"Ur sister is really funny 😂😂😂."

Akuapem Poloo's son prepares banku

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo shared a lovely video of her son Mudassir Muhammed Yakubu preparing banku.

The star actress expressed pride in him for learning how to prepare the meal with so much ease.

In the video, he was seated on a stool as he stirred the hardened banku, which was in a pot with a lot of energy. Many Ghanaians praised her for raising her son well.

