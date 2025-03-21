Some of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's guests for his highly anticipated birthday party have begun to arrive

A video of Ramsey Nouah and Shaffy Bello at the Kotoka International Airport has surfaced on social media

Scores of fans took to social media to register their thoughts about the billionaire's upcoming event

Ghanaian entrepreneur Richard Nii Armah Quaye is set to celebrate his 40th birthday in a grand style.

Nigerian celebrities including Ramsey Noauh at the Kotoka International Airport about to be transferred to their hotels. Photo source: RNAQ40

The Bills Credit owner appears to have always fantasised about indulging himself on his 40th birthday.

Before announcing the party, the Bills' founder splashed millions on a new Bugatti Chiron and a private jet.

News about his purchases took social media by storm. Soon after the reports of his purchases, several billboards were installed in Accra hyping the upcoming event.

The birthday party is expected to be a gathering of some of Africa's most powerful and influential people across business, arts and politics.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah was spotted at the Kotoka International Airport in a causal black-on-black outfit.

His colleagues Shaffy Bello, and Latasha have also arrived in the country ahead of the Richard Nii Armah Quaye's showdown.

Scores of other dignitaries are expected to troop in. Tanzanian singer was picked up by the Bills founder's private jet and would arrive tonight ahead of the showdown on March 21.

Naija celebs stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the videos of Naija celebrities in Ghana for Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party.

Ewuraa Adjoa said:

"Vodafone and MTN should reduce data charges for we the online celebrities wai na weekend wei de3, we d!e here😂😂😂."

Delly Cobbah wrote:

"So I want to ask oooo. Is he paying their hotel bills? Transport arrangements nu too eh? Their feeding outside the event nu too eh? Ok maybe all this is a business networking something so you gather the big financial gurus together under 1 roof. Business opportunities go flow and you will make more money than you spent to organise the event abi."

Nana Yaa Akyaa Bonney remarked:

"This is no be joke. Eiiii wooooow so pple have money like this? I'm imagining the amnt he will pay for these pple just to be present at his birthday.Where are all the naysayers?….people are honoring the invitation ooo. Where have I put my invitation la😅😅😅?"

Ama Great shared:

"This is how I will celebrate my birthday very very soon."

Bills founder dines with Kwame Despite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Armah Quaye had personally called on Osei Kwame Despite to invite him to his upcoming birthday.

A video of the business moguls which has surfaced on social media triggered conversations about the Bills founder's wealth.

The 40-year-old billionaire was spotted with the Despite as they enjoyed a meal together ahead of the party.

