The founder of Bills Credit Richard Armah Quaye has set a new standard with his fortieth-birthday celebration

The London School of Business graduate and Certified Chartered accountant has booked a 40,000-seat venue for his birthday party

Some social media users have commented on the videos that Richard Armah Quaye posted on his Instagram page

Ghanaian entrepreneur and investor Richard Nii Armah Quaye has caused a stir after he posted a video of the venue he has booked for his upcoming fortieth birthday celebration on Instagram.

The founder and board chairman of Bills formerly known as Quick Angels Limited/Quick Credit has disclosed that he will hold a mega party at the Independence Square leading to his early retirement after hustling since he was 17.

Bills Credit Founder Richard Armah Quaye books Independence Square for his birthday party. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video on Instagram, the fashionable entrepreneur Richard Armah Quaye consulted with a logistics company and event planning team to set up the venue for the highly anticipated birthday party of the year.

He shared the video on Instagram with his caption:

"It's about to be a movie...stay tuned!!! #RNAQ40."

Bills Credit founder books Independence Square

Ghanaian artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod has commented on Bills Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kevin_asante1

"Money na water ❤️."

amisco4u2

"Money stop nonsense 😂."

efyaxcluzive

"Eeeeeiiish, money dey talk."

this_is_kim_ember

"When is the birthday?"

giftyboateng725

"Wow, something big is about to happen in GH."

afyaspicy

"It’s his money 😢he can do whatever he pleases with it."

kobbylife

"Bruh unless you travel o 😂."

scorpion_5366

"As Edey sweet us😂😂😂😂😂😂 , Edey pain Them 😢😢😢."

macsolo_b

"Money stops nonsense ampa 😂."

The video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's birthday setup is below:

Bills Credit founder meets Asamoah Gyan

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye looked dapper in a designer suit and stylish tie as he met with former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan in his plush office.

Asamoah Gyan looked classy in a short-sleeved kaftan and matching trousers while rocking black designer half-shoes to complete his look.

The serial entrepreneur shared the photos with this caption:

"I’m honoured to support the All Regional Games 2024, an incredible initiative created by my brothers, @asamoah_gyan3 and Baffour Gyan, aimed at empowering young Ghanaians through grassroots sports development and creating pathways for emerging talent. Together, we can uplift the next generation and build a brighter future for our youth."

Check out the photos below:

Bills Credit founder shares his life story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richard Nii Armah Quaye who shared his story of becoming a successful businessman.

At the age of 27, the inventor of Quick Angels and Bills Microcredit claimed to have earned his first million dollars in an interview with award-winning media personality and chief executive officer of EIB network Nathan Kwabena Adisi popularly called Bola Ray.

He also discussed the beginnings of his entrepreneurial career, including his time spent working as a kitchen porter overseas and as a local gin vendor in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh