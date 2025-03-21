Abu Trica in a video cruised in his Lamborghini Urus with his baby mama Queenie and they jammed to Hip-hop music while on their journey

Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica in a video was spotted cruising in his Lamborghini Urus with his baby mama, Queenie, in a new video.

The Swedru-based entrepreneur looked cheerful as he sang along to a hip-hop song while Queenie recorded him with her selfie camera.

The video went viral on social media, with many netizens praising the couple's bond. Fans admired their connection and Abu Trica’s taste in luxury cars and music. The pair have a son together and multiple videos online show that the businessman is an active part of the child's life.

On June 26, 2024, Abu Trica released his Lamborghini Urus, adding to his growing collection of luxury cars. The high-end SUV reportedly cost him $450,000 (GH₵6.8 million), including import duties.

Abu Trica, who already owns a BMW i8, was seen at the port when the vehicle was cleared. The Urus, known for its speed and comfort, is a popular choice among wealthy car lovers.

In addition to the Lamborghini, Abu Trica has purchased a 2023 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. The car arrived in Ghana on March 15, 2025, and was cleared at the Tema Port.

Videos on social media showed the white G63 AMG being carefully unloaded from a shipping container. Onlookers at the port filmed the moment as the vehicle was driven out with caution.

Ghanaians praise Abu Trica and baby mama Queenie

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ahiavi said:

"Beautiful combination. I love you guys and wished am part of you."

The beautiful evil wrote:

"People who don’t know them will give negative comments about the girl lol 😂 they have been together for decades. Sad county."

kwakuOngod7 commented:

"Fine girl fine money peace and love forever."

ODIMOGYA said:

"Money and happiness."

Opana guy guy commented:

"Finally, see my man wit gal.😊"

Manuel Taylor said:

"The first time wey I see a woman do snap and add the the owner of the car."

dhat-chris-guy^^ commented:

"Finally have seen Abu Trica and wife..You are blessed."

Abu Trica builds house in Accra

Abu Trica also loves real estate and has recently documented a building structure he is putting up in Accra although he already has a huge home in Swedru where he is from.

YEN.com.gh reported that he shared footage of the structure which was still under construction and from the look of things it is going to be a massive one.

The wealthy businessman was praised by social media users and his fans for investing in the capital city.

