Ghanaian Social Activist Ama Governor was called to the bar on Friday, May 31, 2024, after she was denied twice

She celebrated her first anniversary with a post on social media and shared her thoughts on the suspension and ongoing impeachment process of the Chief Justice

Social media users who saw her post thronged the comment section to share varied thoughts on her celebration

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian Social activist and YouTuber Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, celebrated her first year at the bar with a post on social media.

She was among some 180 qualified persons who were called to the Bar on May 31, 2024, after she had been denied a call twice.

Ama Governor celebrates her first anniversary at the bar and shares her thoughts on Getrude Torkonoo's impeachment process. Photo credit: @ama_governor

Source: Instagram

Ama Guvnor said that because she was denied the call to the bar twice, she is celebrating her first anniversary when her friends are commemorating their third year as lawyers of the Ghana bar.

However, Ama Guvnor said she did not have a problem with that. She is rather glad that the Chief Justice Getrude Torkonoo, who supervised her denial on both occasions, is going through an impeachment process.

In a post on X, she indicated that witnessing the suspended Chief Justice’s removal process on live television will be a good compensation for all she went through to be called to the bar.

“One year anniversary as my mates are celebrating their three-year anniversaries at the bar, but no problem. Witnessing Madam Torkonoo’s televised downfall in real time is the tip of the iceberg in reparations I deserve for the rather tumultuous journey. Just a year later.”

Ama Governor denied call to bar twice

Ama Governor was denied her first call to the bar in 2022 despite completing all requirements.

The General Legal Council justified its decision with a claim that it received a complaint for “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar.”

A year later, she reapplied and was denied the call again. Both decisions resulted in a public debate, with many questioning the basis for her refusal.

Petitions to remove Torkonoo

President John Mahama has so far received five petitions for the removal of Getrude Torkonoo.

The petitions accused the chief justice of misconduct and abuse of power. The committee is currently probing Torkonoo based on the first three petitions.

Getrude Torkonoo has been suspended and is under investigation after President Mahama received some petitions demanding her removal.

Source: Getty Images

President Mahama suspended Torkonoo in April 2025 after the allegations against her were found to have substance.

The suspension marked a first in Ghana's history. A committee was established to investigate the claims against the Chief Justice.

Chief justices in Ghana enjoy security of tenure and can only be removed from office on grounds of stated misbehaviour, incompetence, or incapacity due to infirmity. However, Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana governs the removal of a chief justice.

Ghanaians celebrate Ama Guvnor’s first year as lawyer

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Ama Guvnor on X. Read them below:

@PromzyKingston said:

“This is what we call posterity, not what that mini minority is singing.”

@niiwadey wrote:

“May all our enemies face die”

@StatsAfric said:

“The LAW is the LAW! What a turn of events in your favour!”

@VolkswagenGhana wrote:

“Happy anniversary, Elorm!”

@Sarfowaa__ said:

“Happy Anniversary, Ama.”

@okunka32 wrote:

“Happy anniversary.”

@johnandjanem said:

“You shouldn’t have been called to the bar, honestly.”

@felix_damoah wrote:

“You're into ladies, and CJ says, it is against the ethics of the profession. What's wrong with this Ama?”

@prince_yirenky1 said:

“Just take responsibility for your actions. It’s that simple!!!!”

NPP supports Torkonoo

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party led a demonstration against the possible impeachment of the Chief Justice.

The protestors presented a petition to the Judicial Service of Ghana for the attention of the acting Chief Justice, Baffoe Bonnie.

They then marched to the Jubilee House to present a copy of their demands to the presidency, where Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, received the petition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh