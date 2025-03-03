Martha Ankomah, in an interview, clarified her recent settlement agreement with Lil Win over their defamation court case

The actress denied claims that she and Lil Win had agreed on a GH₵300k settlement and that the matter had been resolved

Martha Ankomah noted that she was not interested in collecting any money from her colleague and needed an apology and retraction

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Martha Ankomah has opened up about the recent development in her defamation lawsuit case against her colleague Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

In a recent interview with media personality Mike 2 on Adom FM, the renowned actress denied claims that she and the Kumawood actor had agreed on a GH₵300k settlement and that the matter had been resolved.

Martha Ankomah explained that the judge ordered Lil Win to write a proper apology and present it before him when both parties reappear at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The renowned actress said both parties and the judge would assess the apology before it is released publicly and before a final decision would be made in the case.

Martha Ankomah said she was interested in a public apology and a retraction and not any financial compensation as suggested by several media outlets. She stated that she would only take money from her colleague to cover her legal fees.

She said:

"I sued him for GH₵5 million. I wouldn't take anything from him. Maybe what I will take from him will be our legal cost but I don't want anything from him. I don't want a dime from him. I just want him to do the right thing so that people will know that you can't just do things and get away with it in this country."

She noted that it was unacceptable for celebrities to portray themselves as role models for the young generation and go ahead to publicly disparage and make unsubstantiated allegations against others they have not met or communicated with before.

Martha Ankomah reiterated that she wanted the legal case to serve as a lesson for others and that she would bring the issue to an end if Lil Win expressed sincere remorse for the unsavoury remarks against him.

The actress noted that the previous public apologies Lil Win made were insincere and that he failed to retract the disparaging statements. She added that the actor even received backlash from many Ghanaians on social media.

Martha Ankomah's remarks come after news recently emerged that Lil Win reached an agreement with her to settle their GH₵5 million defamation suit after appearing before an Accra High Court with their legal teams on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Both parties appeared before the judge to finalise the settlement terms after Martha Ankomah recently rejected her colleague's public apology.

Martha's agreement settlement remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ventures.tt commented:

"Legal cost is still a dime 😂😂😂😂😂😂. You're a Christian, forgive and forget."

meandmythought_ said:

"The price for the legal cost will be more than what he was supposed to have paid."

demensimah commented:

"God bless you @marthaankomah."

Lil Win breaks silence on court case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win broke his silence on his court case after reportedly reaching terms on a settlement.

The Kumawood actor shared how his legal troubles had derailed his plans to travel abroad with his wife.

Lil Win noted that his wife declined to travel abroad without him amid his numerous legal issues.

