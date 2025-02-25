Lil Win reached an agreement with Martha Ankomah to settle their GH₵5 million defamation suit

The Kumawood actor and Martha Ankomah, in videos, were spotted leaving the Accra High Court after they reached their agreement

Martha Ankomah filed a GH₵5 million defamation suit against Lil Win in 2024 after he made disparaging remarks

Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has reached an agreement with his colleague Martha Ankomah to settle their GH₵5 million defamation suit.

The two notable actors appeared before an Accra High Court with their legal teams on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to finalise the settlement terms after Martha Ankomah recently rejected her colleague's public apology.

After a lengthy court session, Lil Win finally agreed to terms with Martha Ankomah to settle the lawsuit and bring the case to a conclusion after more than a year in court.

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win was spotted making a phone call and looking concerned as he left the premises of the Accra High Court with his manager, Okyeame.

Martha Ankomah, on the other hand, beamed with a smile as he conversed with her legal team in front of the court after the agreement with Lil Win was reached.

Lil Win and Martha Ankomah's defamation case

Martha Ankomah filed a GH₵5 million defamation suit against Lil Win on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024, after the Kumawood actor allegedly made some derogatory remarks about her in a video.

In the video, Lil Win angrily alleged that Ankomah told movie director Frank Fiifi Gharbin that the Kumawood industry did not produce sensible movies, and dismissed any chances of her working with any Kumasi-based actor. He lashed out at her in the video and rained insults on her.

The Kumawood star furiously slammed Ankomah's remarks as disrespectful, noting that even top actors had worked in Kumawood. He ridiculed the actress as being irrelevant since the movie industry's decline.

After being served with the lawsuit, Lil Win made several attempts to convince the actress to drop the case by apologising. However, Martha Ankomah rejected the apology and proceeded with the case in court.

Lil Win later approached Martha Ankomah for an out-of-court settlement but the actress said that the case was still heard in court and that neither Lil Win nor his lawyers had approached her and her team about settling the matter out of court.

Reactions to Lil Win, Martha's defamation settlement

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

mkuds1 commented:

"It serves him right, next time!"

benjamin_fiifi_two said:

"There's always freedom of speech but not freedom after speech 💯."

_mr.elroyy commented:

"Lol, Martha hit 😂😂."

Lil Win wants Martha, Vicker for movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win expressed his intention to cast Martha Ankomah and Van Vicker for his next movie project.

The Kumawood actor also announced that he wanted notable Nollywood actors in the blockbuster project.

Lil Win's remarks about Martha Ankomah and Van Vicker garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

