Gyakie has finally disclosed the name of her upcoming debut album but has yet to drop the official date the album will be released

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she disclosed that the name of the album was 'After Midnight' and shared the inspiration behind her name

Many Ghanaians were pleased to find out the inspiration behind the project and expressed anticipation for the project

Popular Ghanaian singer Gyakie has finally announced the title of her much-anticipated debut album.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she announced that the album will be called After Midnight. However, she has yet to confirm the official release date, keeping fans eagerly waiting.

The announcement generated excitement among fans, especially as the singer shared the deep inspiration behind the project.

According to Gyakie, most of the songs on the album were recorded after midnight, a time she finds most peaceful and creatively stimulating.

She explained that the silence of the night, the occasional chirping of birds, and the overall serenity helped her produce some of her best work.

Beyond the creative process, she also opened up about her emotional connection to the late-night hours. Gyakie disclosed that she has often shed tears during that time, allowing herself to process difficult moments when the world is quiet.

The singer further noted that a key influence on the album stems from childhood memories of her mother praying over her and her siblings after midnight, a routine that remained with her till adulthood. In her post, she wrote:

"Almost all the songs on the album got recorded after midnight & within those same hours, I got the best inspiration to write. The peace & quiet, the sounds from the birds. the serenity and everything from those hours help my creativity a lot. I've done a lot of crying after midnight too, when I'm in my down moments I schedule the tears for when I get home from work then I let it all out. Also, growing up, my mother would always pray for us after midnight when we were deeply asleep. it was a consistent routine & she still does it whenever we're together. There's a lot I can say but to sum it up, this album hits differently when u listen at 12:01 am / the early hours of dawn."

This will be the singer's first full-length album since she made her industry debut with her EP SEED, which introduced her sound to the world.

Gyakie had previously assured fans that the project was ready and that the official release date would be announced soon.

