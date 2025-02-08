Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr popularly called Shatta Wale has flaunted his new Rolls Royce Cullinan on Instagram

Famous Ghanaian bloggers and influencers have posted videos of Shatta Wale's brand-new car on Instagram

Some social media users have congratulated Shatta Wale for gifting himself a brand-new Rolls Royce on his 40th birthday

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr popularly called Shatta Wale has cleared his brand-new Rolls Royce at the Tema habour.

Shatta Wale's manager Sammy Flex and his team were seen in the viral post by famous blogger GH Kwaku chatting with customs officers in a viral video.

Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce Cullinan arrives in Ghana. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Some fans of the famous award-winning Dancehall artist couldn't keep calm as they took selfies to post on their social media pages.

Shatta Wale purchased the Rolls Royce Cullinan which cost between $340,000 and $450,000 on his 40th birthday.

This marks his third significant car purchase after acquiring a Cadillac Escalade SUV and a Lamborghini Urus in 2024.

Additionally, to highlight his taste for luxury, Shatta Wale also acquired custom jewellery from renowned jeweller Samuel Koimene.

The SM boss's preference for extravagant cars and accessories continues to earn him admiration from his fans.

Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce arrives in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on the video of Shatta Wale's brand-new Rolls Royce on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

gedehmoni stated:

"African dancehall king 🙌🔥."

gentle_rasta_gh stated:

"Now efo, what are you telling us again."

Trippygh stated:

"The most trending car ever to import to Ghana 🇬🇭."

uncle_quartey stated:

"The king used 5cedis to buy this spend money wisely."

nana_qwequ_isaac stated:

"Now let that guy who called him settings man come testify😂."

gucci_g_nin stated:

"Our 🤴 king shatta dnt lie n he never lie ❤️🙌bless up.king shatta wale 🙌 🙏 ✨️ ❤️."

iam_stanleyscofied007 stated:

"E pain them 😂."

Shatta Wale arrives at Kotoka

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shatta Wale who arrived back in Ghana after performing in Jamaica on Wednesday, January 8, 2025,

Fans and traditional leaders at Kotoka International Airport gave the dancehall musician a warm welcome in the trending videos.

Shatta Wale looks dapper in an elegant suit. Photo credit: @shattawale.

Many fans have conflicting reactions to the footage of Shatta Wale's homecoming to Ghana on the social media platform.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, an entertainment commentator, gave his opinions on Shatta Wale's return to Ghana.

