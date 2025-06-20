The demise of a Ghanaian man has left many people saddened, as he died two weeks after his wedding

A video report disclosed that the young man, who returned to Ghana from abroad, died in an accident

Social media users who reacted to the video have expressed their sympathies to the grieving widow

A young Ghanaian man, Dennis Okyere, has lost his life under tragic circumstances just two weeks after he tied the knot.

A report sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Matt TV Podcast disclosed that Dennis and his wife got married on May 31, 2025, at Atwima Koforidua.

Disaster, however, struck shortly after, when the young man who had travelled from abroad for the special occasion met his untimely death in a car accident on June 16, 2025.

The video showed throwback moments from the wedding, where the young man was spotted looking his handsome best on his special day as a husband dancing joyously.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 13,000 views.

Ghanaians console the grieving widow

Social media users who knew the young man have expressed pain over the unfortunate incident. Others also offered their deepest condolences to the grieving widow.

Gyamea stated:

"Not even three days ago, I warned women to do a spiritual check-up before getting married because most of our men are cursed due to broken promises. If not death, then hardship after marriage. Please, when there is a competition, exit, because you might not know the commitment he's made elsewhere."

Justine Sitsofe Oritha commented:

"Lord, please show us mercy. Forgive our wrongdoings and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from premature death and evil."

preman_fabrics stated:

"And we are not done with exams. How will she be able to continue 🥹🥹 Sorry, Milly. May the Lord strengthen you."

piesiedoris538 reacted:

"Young couples dying after marriage is becoming rampant. Please pray before choosing your partner. Couples are dying because they married spiritual wives or husbands..."

