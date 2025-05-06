Lisa Quama Loses Cool As DWP Mates Tag Her As "Churchy"

Lisa Quama has opened up about her frustrations with some of her mates in the DWP dance academy

The 21-year-old dancer during an interview session couldn't hide her anger as she reacted to how her colleagues misjudged her

Snippets of Lisa Quama's emotional moment talking about her colleagues have garnered significant traction online

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama has opened up about her relationship with some of her mates in the DWP Academy camp.

Lisa Quama angry as her DWP mates accuse her not being a good friend.

Source: Instagram

In an interview published by Living with Creatives on May 6, 2025, Lisa Quama weighed in on her frustrations with Richeal and Liya.

According to Richeal and Liya, Lisa had shown them that she was not keen on trusting them fully as her friends.

"I feel like you don't disregard us. It's like the way you said that you can only take advice from people you can learn from."

Lisa's friends established that she was hyper-religious and often considered others outside her religious community unworthy when she needed to open up about her life.

Lisa clarified that many of her friends have betrayed her in the past, making it hard for her to trust people.

She added that she also fell out with other colleagues from the DWP Academy, like Liya, because she insulted her and her church.

Ghanaians rally behind Lisa Quama

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lisa Quama's outbursts as she talked about her friends.

Rittybae358 said:

aww girls this thing hurt when friends meet and talking about something like maybe relationship and there's one person who will always listen but will not talk as if she's holy that's it hurt at least

Queen Darah👸😍 wrote:

Richeal should stop assuming for people, 😭 I love you all and it’s hurt to be seeing things like this

Jayzuki⚡remarked:

Don’t you think that By now You should have built a level of trust. Lisa: with Richeal? Richeal: I don’t know why you can’t trust me. Lisa: Look at you, what did she mean by that🥲

Adepapa shared:

Lisa don’t open up, your secrets is your power, friends today , enemies tomorrow

_Suz🦋❤️ noted:

I’m a a Richeal type of friend. I’ll just have evidence and everything but I’ll never confront you for the peace of our friendship cuz the moment I confront you, I’m cutting you off

DARLS BILLIONS❤️💰🇺🇸 added:

from the way they are speaking makes it clear afronita and her other colleagues also had a problem within

Lisa Quama to mentor Abigail Dromo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama had announced her new partnership with Britain's Got Talent finalist Abigail Dromo.

Lisa Quama said she was elated to embark on the new journey with the talented little girl who rose to fame after her stints with Talented Kidz and Britain's Got Talent.

Her colleagues from the DWP Academy, including Endurance Grand, who is credited as the engineer behind Biskit's rise, thronged the comments section to cheer.

