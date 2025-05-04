Mrs Korkor Addo is a Ghanaian lady who lives in the USA and struggled with childbirth after she got married

She recounted a time when she asked her husband to impregnate another woman since they could not bear their own

Social media users thronged the comment section of the video to celebrate Mrs Korkor Addo and also share their stories

A Ghanaian woman living in the USA shared her journey of childlessness for 17 years and how it impacted her marriage as well as her faith in God.

Mrs Korkor Addo said she did everything within her power to conceive, but to no avail and that got her worried.

Mrs Korkor Addo says she was childless for the first 17 years of her marriage. Photo credit: Talk Life TV/YouTube & JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images

In an interview on Talk Life TV, Mrs Korkor Addo said she and her husband decided to wait for two years before having children after they got married. However, after the waiting period, she did not conceive.

When they visited the hospital, a doctor said her tubes were blocked. So, a medical procedure was done to ensure she could conceive. However, she was still unable to get pregnant.

Mrs Korkor Addo said they tried several doctors and hospitals based on recommendations. She added that they visited a doctor in Ghana who diagnosed her with a fibroid.

However, she did not believe the doctor until the man showed him the scans on the screen. There was another procedure to remove the fibroids.

She indicated that even though her in-laws and family were not pressuring her for a child, she once told her husband to impregnate another woman, as she could not give him children, but he refused.

Another visit to Ghana led her to visit another health facility where the specialist helped her to conceive.

Mrs Korkor Addo said when the doctor told her she was pregnant, she did not know what to do. Many people who heard of her pregnancy and knew their story were happy for them.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl after 17 years of being together.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate with woman who waited for 17 years

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Talk Life TV shared on YouTube. Read them here:

@maameafrimpong5835 said:

“Hannah, you’re my name but I bet you my faith has multiplied and I know a year by this time my husband and I will hear that special cry in our home😭🤰🏾🤱🏾👩🏾‍🍼🧎🏾‍♀️‍➡️🙇🏾‍♀️🕎🤲🏾🙏.”

@maamieeghan6132 wrote:

“When the time is right...God will do it.”

@motherasabea4473 said:

“So you can imagine what 'Hannah' in the bible went through 😢. God bless everyone looking for the fruit of the womb 🙏.”

@babaniayisha9895 wrote:

“We thank God for what he has done 🙏. May ALLAH bless every woman with the fruit of the womb 🙏🙏🙏 Ameeen ya Rabi.”

@motherasabea4473 said:

“When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen 🙏. It may not be only childbearing. Waiting on the Lord is hard, but if you depend solely on God, He will make it happen. Times and seasons are in His hands 🙏.”

@ooa6477 wrote:

“Big Sis Hannah dat! She is strong! ❤ God has glorified himself. Thank you for your unwavering faith.”

@richmondoseibonsu9113 said:

“Watched this and just realised tears in my eyes. God is wonderful. We all need to have faith in God.”

Couple welcome twins after 20 years together

YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Andrews Nelson Awintia and his wife, Rita, welcomed twin girls after 20 years of marriage.

Family and friends joined the couple to celebrate with a joyful naming and dedication service

Rev Stephen Wengam, alongside other renowned pastors, officiated the ceremony, emphasising God’s perfect timing and divine intervention.

