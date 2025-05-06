Ghanaian entrepreneur Michy celebrated her 31st birthday on May 6, 2025, and in light of her birthday celebrations, she made a heartfelt Instagram post

In the video, she wrote a beautiful letter to herself as she reminisced about how far she had come in life and the woman she had become

Actresses Gloria Sarfo and Juliet Ibrahim, and several other fans thronged the comment section to celebrate Michy

Musician and business mogul Michy turned a year older on May 6, 2025, and in light of her birthday, she wrote a beautiful letter to herself.

Michy celebrates her birthday

Michy took to her Instagram page to share a letter she wrote to herself to commemorate her 31st birthday, which fell on May 6, 2025.

In the video, she wished herself a happy birthday and noted that on this special day of hers, she had decided to pause and celebrate not just the years she had lived but the strength it had taken for her to live them fully.

"I have weathered storms. I have embraced change. I have changed dreams, and I have risen every single time I have been knocked down," she said in the letter to herself.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the seasoned entrepreneur noted that the words she said in the video were a letter to herself, and it was to serve as a reminder that she was proud of how far she had come.

"Letter from me to me. A reminder that I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and I’m just getting started.

She concluded her message in the caption by wishing herself a happy birthday once again and writing the name that was bestowed on her when she became a queenmother at Aburi

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY AWO YAA GYANMEA I"

Michy's birthday messages

Actresses Gloria Sarfo and Juliet Ibrahim and several other fans thronged the comment section to celebrate Michy.

They left birthday messages for the mother of one, while others spoke about the beautiful letter she wrote to herself, which she shared in the video.

Below are the birthday wishes social media users left for Michy in the comment section of her Instagram post:

gloriaosarfo said:

"THIS is BEAUTIFUL👌🏾 Happy blessed birthday to you hun🎊💕🎊 More blessings to you and yours 🙌🏾🌟❤️🌟🙌🏾"

julietibrahim said:

"Blessings sis"

celebrity_teacher2 said:

"Happiest birthday my queen, screen goddess may your blessings be permanent 😍🥂🎉🎂❤️🫂💎"

ajohenewaa said:

"You’re loved 🫶🏾👏🏽"

amgdeuces_ironboy said:

"Happy birthday hun"

wigclub said:

❤️Happy birthday

grace_is_sharon said:

Happy birthday Queen 🎂 🥳

angelina.nyasem.9 said:

"Happy birthday Queen 👸"

Michy shares throwback photo

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Michy sparked online conversations after posting a nostalgic throwback photo of herself in a cadet uniform from her days at Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School.

In the post, she reflected on how participating in the cadet corps instilled discipline in her, which is still evident today. Clad in an oversized uniform, dusty boots, and holding a wooden rifle, Michy's youthful image resonated with many.

Fans praised her timeless beauty, with many reminiscing about their school memories. Old students of Mfantsiman Girls' also recounted their high school experiences at the institution in the comment section.

