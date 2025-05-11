The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards has awarded Stonebwoy with the Best Music Video category.

TGMA 2025: Stonebwoy's First Win Ignites Crowd, King Promise, King Paluta Take Commanding Lead

The crowd erupted with joy after Stonebwoy's first win for the night was announced

Stonebwoy's first win puts him behind King Paluta and King Promise, his fierce competitors in the Artiste of the Year race.

Stonebwoy vs King Paluta vs King Promise

King Paluta has already been announced in two categories, Best Highlife song and Best producer.

King Promise has also picked up two awards, Best Afropop Song of the Year with Paris and Best Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.

Both King Paluta and King Promise are in a fierce battle to win this year's Artise of the Year.

Reactions to the race for AOTY

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as the conversations about the Artiste of the Year category gain steam.

@NYB_LIVE said:

King Paluta is winning song of the year. To the best of my knowledge, producer is tied to that category. Shout to Kendi Beatz

