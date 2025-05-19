Online personality, Efia Odo, has stated that a man who doesn't practise Christianity will be a deal breaker for her

In the past, the social media sensation was interested in self-made men who could last longer in bed

Her new taste in men comes after she embraced Christianity after years of not being particularly keen on religion

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Andrea Owusu, aka Efia Odo, has shared a new trait that men interested in her must have.

Efia Odo said during a live TikTok interaction that she saw non-Christian men as her red flags.

This comes after the actress dedicated her life to Christianity last year. Her rediscovered identity in Christ has influenced the socialite's life in several ways, as she is not ready to return to her old life.

During the live chat with fans, Efia Odo made several remarks based on her faith.

For instance, a fan asked her to twerk as a special request. The Rants, Bants and Confessions show host rebuked the fan and attempted to deliver the person from lust through prayer.

Efia Odo also declined to go out on a date with a fan who described himself as a longtime crush of hers.

Efia Odo's past life before Christianity

In June last year, Efia Odo announced that she had given her life to Christ. In a post on X, Efia Odo admitted that she lost her way and started feeling empty, hence her decision to pick up her faith.

"I was born in a Christian home, I worshiped Jesus all my life. Yes at one point I wanted to find God on my own and ran away from the church, I felt empty when I stopped worshipping Christ. Now I’m back in Christ and no one can tell me otherwise. If you think I’m brainwashed then let me be, I don’t need to be saved," she said.

Before her announcement, Efia Odo had made the news several times for many things that were parallel to her Christian brand.

She glorified sex and flirting in her songs, posts and social media pictures, as many fans regarded her as a sex symbol.

Before picking her Christian faith back up, Efia Odo's taste in men was also different.

On several occasions, Efia Odo had stated she could not go out with unaccomplished men under 30 who still stayed with their parents.

Efia Odo also made the headlines when she expressed her interest in men who could last more than 40 minutes in bed.

