A Ghanaian presenter and influencer, Maame Animwaa, has stoked controversy after opening up about her stance on dating timelines.

In a video, she noted that she wouldn't date a man beyond a certain period and advised ladies to consider doing the same.

Speaking on GHOne TV, Maame Animwaa indicated that she wouldn't date a man beyond a year, emphasising that she would exit any relationship after twelve months, especially when conversations with her partner are not about marriage.

"At my age right now, I don’t think I’ll date a man for more than three years or even two years. After six months, you should be speaking to me about your intention to get married.

"[Dating] shouldn’t always be about going out to eat. [When dating] I’m trying to have a conversation with you about what your intentions are with me. I mean, we are having kids' conversations, marriage conversations, but if after one year, let’s just say at most one year, the conversation isn’t really directed towards that tangent, I think it would be the best time for you to leave," she said.

She argued that men know what they want, and it often didn't take a man more than a year to know and decide whether to settle with a particular woman.

He cited Priscilla Oja, the daughter of famous Nigerian actress and producer, Iyaba Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, as perfect examples.

"They met and within six months they had done everything, dating, courting, traditional marriage both in Nigeria and Tanzania and the white wedding. So if after a year, you don’t hear anything about marriage, he doesn’t have any intentions and his mind is never going to change in a year or two," Animwaa added.

Netizens react to Animwaa's comment

Netizens who saw the video of Animwaa speaking on timelines for dating expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some supported her claim, others vehemently disagreed with her.

@StarYorka10 wrote:

"Hw3, if so, then you can pretend to be a good woman for just 6 months. After then, you show me shege Maame ennfa. Dating di3 4 years is not bad, and I'm not sure you can fake being a good woman for 4 years; at least the bad side will come out."

@eagleyez7 wrote:

"She’s right. What will you date a man for more than 1 year."

@TheAtiila wrote:

"And that’s why we are not dating oldies. So so pressure."

@ChillGod88793 wrote:

"If your attitude towards him is good, it’s less than a month that he’ll marry you, but once your attitude isn’t good, then 8 years."

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

"I mean when u get to a certain age, you date with intention and as a man, either u want to fvck or you want to settle down, that’s all."

