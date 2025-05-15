Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician KiDi's baby mama, Babette Van Aalst, unveiled herself as the mother of the musician's son, Zane, on Mother's Day

She took to her Instagram page to share a lovely Mother's Day message and spoke about why she hardly posted her son

Leaving a lovely message for all mothers in the concluding parts of her message, Babette praised all mothers and showered God's blessings upon their lives

KiDi’s baby mama, Babette Van Aalst, unveils herself on Mother's Day. Image Credit: @kidimusic and @directedbybarbie

Source: Instagram

KiDi's baby mama unveils herself

Babette took to her Instagram page, @directedbybarbie, to share a picture of herself and the son she shares with KiDi, Zane.

In the picture she shared, Zane stood in front of her while her arms wrapped around his shoulders, beaming with a smile.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she started off her message by talking about a mother's love for their child or children.

“A mother’s love.”

In the caption, she noted that many people knew that she hardly posted pictures and videos of her son, Zane.

She added that in light of Mother's Day, which was commemorated on Sunday, May 11, 2025, it was only right to show everyone the person who made her a mother.

KiDi’s baby mama, Babette Van Aalst, and their son Zane in beautiful photos. Image Credit: @kidimusic and @directedbybarbie

Source: Instagram

Sharing more insights into what motherhood has been, Babette explained that it had been the best journey so far.

"Most of you know I hardly post my baby on here but it’s only right that on this day I show you the one who made me a mama.The best journey I’ve been on so far."

In the concluding remarks of her heartwarming Mother's Day message, KiDi's baby mama praised all mothers and prayed to God to continue to give them grace and strength since their children depended on them.

"To the many other mothers and mother figures I know, may God continue to give you the grace and strength to keep pushing even when it seems impossible. Our children depend on us ! 💕"

Source: YEN.com.gh