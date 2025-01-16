Efia Odo, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), fell in love with Black Sherif's latest song 'Lord I'm Amazed, highlighting how much it moved her

She took inspiration from the song and quoted scripture that buttressed the lyrics and thanked Black Sherif for delivering a beautiful tune

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed similar sentiments as Efia Odo as they praised the musician's talent

Popular Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has shared her admiration for Black Sherif’s new single, ‘Lord I’m Amazed,’ in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Efia Odo praises Black Sherif's new music. Photo source: blacksherifmusic, efiaodo

Source: Twitter

She expressed how much the song moved her, noting that it was a beautiful track and referencing the Bible to emphasize its spiritual depth.

In her post, she highlighted the song's lyrics, saying, 'Lord I’m Amazed' by Black Sherif was a beautiful song.

"Lord I’m Amazed by Black Sherif is such a beautiful song. Truly God is amazing and his thoughts are not our thoughts, neither are our ways His ways(Isaiah 55:8). Son of the Sun I’m never unlucky, thank you," she wrote.

The song, released as part of Black Sherif’s birthday celebrations, was met with widespread appreciation by social media. Black Sherif, born on January 9, 2002, has quickly risen to fame since his debut in 2019.

He became Ghana's Artiste of the Year in 2023 after the success of his album The Villain I Never Was, and at just 23 years old, he is Ghana’s most-streamed artist.

‘Lord I’m Amazed’ is part of the build-up to Black Sherif’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Iron Boy, set for release in 2025.

The artiste described the track as more than just music, calling it his prayer, gratitude, and testimony wrapped in melody. He expressed his hope that listeners would feel the same sense of awe and gratitude that he experiences daily.

Efia Odo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

thegud_neighbor said:

"Preach! Black Sherif delivered a masterpiece. God’s plans are always above ours, and when you walk in His light, ‘unlucky’ isn’t even in your vocabulary!"

narh_mr86265 commented:

"Efia is crushing on Blacko and Blacko is crushing on Gyakie😂just give sister.😂"

stnrboy254 said:

"It's seems most of your post includes Bible quotes...Woppɛsɛ woyɛ sɔfɔ maame anaa?"

don10highest reacted:

"It's 2025 and you want to take your bad luck go blacko ein top gyai na 3nfa king promise abr3 Bawumia nso abr3 please allow blacko to go his way wai lol."

kojoo_d said:

"Eeei Efia what are you cooking this time."

demontime384 reacted:

"Blacko deɛ ɔde ne kɔti ne ne career bɔ ɛtirimuɔdini oo he won’t let you attempt koraa ka wo nan to so sister."

Kwesi Arthur on filling the O2 arena

Kwesi Arthur, Efia Odo's former associate, has recently spoken up about filling the O2 arena.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician said that it was possible but noted that unity was needed.

He said if Ghanaian artistes came together, they could pull it off.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh