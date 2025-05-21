Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has been announced as the headliner for this year's Ghana Party in the Park

The rapper's milestone comes after his successful strides at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where he won Rapper of the Year

Sarkodie has thrown his weight behind Kweku Smoke's huge milestone as he heads for his first major stint in the UK

Ghana's reigning Rapper of the Year, Kweku Smoke, will headline this year's Ghana Party in the Park in the UK.

The show announced Kweku Smoke's headline campaign on social media on May 21, barely a month after Kweku Smoke was crowned the Rapper of the Year.

In the video, Kweku Smoke was seen playing golf with an associate. During the game, he received a call offering him the opportunity the headline Ghana Party in the Park this year, which he accepted.

This will be Kweku Smoke's first major stint in the UK. The rapper known for his sky-rocketing growth in the Ghanaian music industry was cosigned by Sarkodie in 2019.

He featured Sarkodie on his debut track, Yedin. Sarkodie proudly announced Kweku Smoke's upcoming UK headline show, congratulating him on X, saying:

"12 July My g. Kweku Smoke taking over UK party in the park 🔥🔥."

This year's Ghana Party in the Park is the show's 20th edition. The event hosted by Akwaaba Group and D-Vision Management since 2005 attracts visitors from the Europe, USA, Canada, Caribbean, and Africa.

