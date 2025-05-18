Ghanaian artist King Promise was videoed performing his global hit at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Halftime show in Kigali, Rwanda

The 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year engaged the crowd as he performed while they, in turn, showed him love

Social media users who watched the video applauded King Promise for a stellar performance in Kigali

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year, King Promise, raised the flag of Ghana high when he performed at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Halftime show in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Ghanaian musician, whose actual name is Gregory Bortey Newman, got the crowd singing along and dancing as he performed.

King Promise sings 'Terminator' at Basketball Africa League (BAL) Halftime Show in Kigali, Rwanda. Photo credit: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

In a video on X, King Promise was captured singing his hit song ‘Terminator’. Some choreographers danced with him as he sang.

The game was between Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) and Kenya’s Nairobi City Thunder. At the end, Armee Patriotique Rwandaise ran out with a 92-63 win over Kenya’s Nairobi City Thunder. This is their first win in the Basketball Africa League.

At the end of the game, King Promise went to APR’s locker room to celebrate their win with them.

The players joined the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA’s) Artiste of the Year, King Promise, to dance to his global hit song “Terminator.”

The players seemed excited to see King Promise. After they danced, King Promise gave each player in the locker room a high five and congratulated them.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate King Promise

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Most people applauded King Promise for putting Ghana on the map, while others called on the Ghanaian government to invest more in sports.

The comments are below:

@GHDeservesBest said:

“Nii @IamKingPromise champion ji bo oo? Ogboo ji bo.. No size for Afropop.”

@YezUShutUp wrote:

“Five 💫.”

@jesse_legendary said:

“Look at how other African countries have understood that Sports is a lucrative avenue and when you invest, you'd get massive returns. King is Representing the Mother Land. Sports have moved Beyond field alone, we're always making noise but nothing to prove. For B Ball alone!”

@Elliotkobby wrote:

“Keep putting Ghana on mate. The resetting agenda for touch everywhere!”

@Jpstyles8 said:

“King P for a reason.”

@Not_nice47 wrote:

"This guy😎."

King Promise's 2025 TGMA look

YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise failed to impress with his outfit for the 2025 TGMA held on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The 26th Album of the Year winner was described as one of the worst-dressed celebrities at the event.

Gregory Bortey Newman wore an expensive designer outfit to the biggest music event in Ghana.

Some social media users have commented on King Promise's look at the star-studded event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh