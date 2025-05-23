Ibrahim Mahama's gifted son, Michael Amer Mahama, has been dropped from Ghana's U20 squad for the upcoming WAFU Cup

The 30-man shortlist, however, contains the majority of the squad that represented Ghana at the U20 AFCON in Egypt

The WAFU Cup, slated to commence on June 15 in Accra, is expected to feature the crème de la crème sides in West Africa

Michael Amer Mahama, son of renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama, has been left out of Ghana’s latest Under-20 selection ahead of the inaugural WAFU Cup tournament.

His omission has stirred conversation among local football circles, especially given his presence in the squad that represented the country at the 2024 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Michael Amer: Ibrahim Mahama's son dropped out of WAFU Cup squad

The skillful forward was part of coach Desmond Ofei’s contingent for the continental showpiece in Egypt, but barely featured in the campaign.

According to stats from Flashscore, he logged only a single minute of action during the competition, making a brief cameo against the Central African Republic.

His limited involvement raised eyebrows, and now, his complete absence from the current roster has only added to the intrigue.

Michael Amer missing as Coach Desmond Ofei refreshes U20 team

With the WAFU Cup drawing closer, Ofei has unveiled a refreshed lineup, signalling a shift in approach as preparations intensify.

All invited players have been instructed to report to the base by 10:00 a.m. sharp on the day, as confirmed by the Ghana Football Association.

This year’s WAFU Cup, which brings together elite youth sides from across West Africa, is scheduled to run from June 15 to June 30, 2025.

For Ghana, the tournament offers more than just a chance at silverware, it’s also an opportunity to build continuity following their AFCON quarter-final heartbreak earlier in the year.

Coach Ofei has blended some of his AFCON regulars with fresh faces to inject dynamism and competition into the squad.

Though Amer Mahama’s exclusion is headline-worthy, it also reflects the competitive nature of Ghana’s youth setup.

With spots limited and talent in abundance, every decision counts—and for now, he finds himself on the outside looking in.

Full squad for WAFU Cup preparations

Goalkeepers:

Shaibu Rafique Issah, Patrick Arthur, Gidios Aseako

Defenders:

Baba Salifu Apiga, Maxwell Azafokpe, Benedict Adom, Benjamin Tsivanyo, Antwi Dacosta, Nana Kwame Boakye, Desmond Obeng, Joel Awuah, Oscar Naasei Oppong

Midfielders:

Joseph Aidoo, Kwame Tabiri, Abdul Manaf Ansah, Lord Afrifa, Ishmael Addo, Desmond Bortey, Hayford Adu Boahen

Wingers:

Foster Apetorgbor, Andrews Agyabeng, David Frimpong Boison, Edmond Asante, Clinton Duodu, Tahid Taryck Jordan

Strikers:

George Tei Nagadzi, Aziz Musibau, Hayford Gyimah, Jerry Afriyie, Razak Salifu

