Kumawood actor Dr Likee, who is also known as Akabenezer, sparked laughter when videos of his upcoming movie, Katumba, surfaced on social media

The Kumawood star was spotted in a warrior outfit, flaunting his strength and swordsmanship

Videos of him on set have got many people laughing hard, while others applauded his acting range

Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee has courted significant attention on social media after videos of Katumba, a new movie he's featured in, surfaced on social media.

Dr Likee showcases his swordsmanship in Kyinkyinaa Twan's new movie, Katumba. Photo source: kyinkyina_Twan

In the movie, Dr Likee plays the role of a fierce warrior. The entertainer was captured with a sword in one hand and a tree hand on his shoulder.

The movie Katumba is produced by Dr Likee's colleague Kyinkina Twan's production house, Nafako, the same company behind Red Kingdom, which features Agya Koo and Vanessa Nicole.

Dr Likee is known for his range in Kumawood. The actor has taken up various roles in Kumawood skits.

Last year, a movie with Dr Likee acting as an AI-powered robot was released.

Dr Likee acts as the main character in the Kumawood version of Apocalypto. Photo source: Facebook

Dr Likee delays his retirement

In 2024, Dr Likee sent social media into a frenzy after he hinted at ending his acting career after returning from the UK with his protégé, Kyekyeku.

He and his colleagues, including Vivian Jill Lawrence, Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, and Foster Romanus, participated in a stage play performance at gospel musician Nacee's Kavod concert at the Dominion Centre in London.

He explained that he was frustrated with the attitudes of some of his protégés, who do not listen to his advice.

Netizens react to Dr Likee's upcoming movie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Dr Likee's swordsmanship skills..

James James said:

"I wouldn’t be able to keep a straight face if I was the cameraman."

Samituga Sami wrote:

"Please who’s laughing at back ground 🤣🤣🤣 leave my guy alone."

Gyan Boateng Justice remarked:

"I didn't want to say this but I can't keep it any longer. Do you know Akabenezer has a hand in the death of prophet Mohammed."

Evangelist Gold shared:

"The writer can reproduce Hercules with Akabenezer. If only Aka will be serious."

Deladem Richard remarked:

"Oh aka, what do you want to do again? Haven’t you done enough?"

Dan Dadzie added:

"Aka pls we haven’t finish laughing with the once that you done already."

Dr Likke prints his obituary posters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee had been spotted in a skit holding copies of funeral posters, which contained the fake funeral and burial service date they had allegedly printed for an upcoming movie project.

The video of Dr Likee with his fake obituary posters initially sparked concern among Ghanaians, who thought that the Kumawood actor had sadly passed away.

In recent years, the comic actor has often engaged in outrageous public stunts for comic reasons. His stunts have regularly generated massive reactions on social media.

