Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has become the centre of public fascination for many Ghanaians following a recent video of her enjoying Sarkodie's song.

Mercy Johnson jams to Sarkodie's song No Sir.

Source: TikTok

The actress has courted widespread commentary after her weight loss journey.

In a video posted to her Official TikTok account on May 28, Mercy Johnson was captured boldly flaunting her new slim look as she jammed to Sarkodie's No Sir.

The song, released last year, featured Kumasi-based comedian Bensouth in a comic skit that instantly went viral after it was released.

The skit followed the story of a broke young man courting a high-end woman, with interest from wealthy suitors.

Renowned model Sheena Gakpe was the main vixen in Sarkodie's No Sir skit.

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson's love for Sarkodie's song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Mercy Johnson's video jamming to Sarkodie's song.

Louigab🥣 said:

The way you are behaving it’s like you understand Twi oo😂😂😂😂😂

Akosua 🌸💙 noted:

Ghanaians mogyae nkurasesem no. You’ll never see a Ghanaian making a video with Nigerian song and Nigerians will be in the comment section claiming the person to be one of them

Nhanhna_Ama shared:

🔥🔥🔥🔥 the reaction is on point

#Nabs🤝 🌸 remarked:

you are one of the actress we Ghanaians love and respect ☺️. more love from as mama🙏

American Muslimah quizzed

Who interpreted the song for u ne

emy added:

if only some people understand twi you'll know how this song is funny

Source: YEN.com.gh