Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's old photo showcases his bold and fearless fashion sense

In a throwback photo posted by celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah, the CEO of Shaxi looked dashing in designer outfits

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale, KiDi, Black Sherif and other musicians' old photos on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly called Shatta Wale's old photo has garnered many reactions on Instagram.

The self-acclaimed dancehall King was photographed rocking an elegant long-sleeve white shirt, sleeveless vest and matching designer trousers to school on vacation day.

Shatta Wale looks handsome in a throwback photo. Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah.

The Agoo hitmaker Shatta Wale looked dapper in his three-piece ensemble which he complemented with black shoes as he posed in front of the government school.

In the series of photos posted by Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame turned heads in perfectly fit school uniform styled with a leather bag.

Ghanaian songwriter and musician Eugene Kwame Marfo popularly called Kuami Eugene spotted a jersey while BET winner Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie stole the spotlight with his short-sleeved shirt and black trousers.

2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy looked elegant in an African print shirt as he posed with his friend.

Black Sherif popularly called Blacko and his female classroom captivated attention online while Dennis Nana Dwamena, known by his stage name KiDi caused a stir with his daring look.

Shatta Wale looks classy in a stylish suit and an elegant haircut. Photo credit: @shattawale.

Shatta Wale rocks a stylish suit

Some social media users have commented on the throwback photos of some famous male musicians that celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah posted on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

obee_gh stated

"What’s Kidi’s offense boss? 😩."

nsrb_dray stated:

"Kidi de3 sassy boy ooo😂😂😂😂😭😭."

gena_esi stated:

"Eii Kidi… boxers and belt or my eyes Dey pain me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

roseys_kente_mall stated:

"Shatta looks cute 😍."

kwabenatrustee1

"Shatta was cute then 😂."

nanaafyaadepa

"Shata Wale was good-looking and Stonebwoy was also very cute."

brushesncontour_gh stated:

"Eeiii Kidi😂."

uprichardama stated:

"Oh Shatta your outfit is killing me oooooo."

Check out the photos below:

Vybz Kartel performs with Shatta Wale

On December 31, 2024, Shatta Wale performed with his idol Vybz Kartel in Kingston at Jamaica's Freedom Street Concert.

The award-winning Ghanaian dancehall drew attention with his excellent sense of style at the most-talked-about event.

Shatta Wale wore a short-sleeved denim shirt with embroidery by Louis Vuitton, placed over a white inner shirt and matching shorts.

His ensemble was finished with brown distressed trainers from Louis Vuitton's LV Trainer Distressed Sneaker line.

Netizens expressed love for the ensemble worth over $2,500, with many complimenting his fashionable selections.

Check out the post on X below:

YEA partners with Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency Malik Basintale, who reached out to Shatta Wale on X for a partnership.

Basintale explained that the agency intends to provide more jobs for the youth through Shaxi.

Some social media users commended Malik Basintale for tackling youth unemployment in Ghana.

