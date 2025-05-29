Dada Joe Remix's alleged arrest by the FBI and the plans to extradite him have stoked a frenzy online

Scores of Ghanaians who were fans of his philanthropic gestures and opulence have been left wondering what led to his arrest

Showboy has weighed in on the issue, bringing up his old cases with the FBI and his political ties, which reportedly led to his downfall

Controversial social media sensation Sam Safo aka Showboy has spilt out more information about Dada Joe Remix's alleged arrest as widely reported on May 28, 2025.

Dada Joe, real name Nana Kojo Boateng, is a renowned philanthropist and tycoon known for his flashy lifestyle and display of wealth online.

Showboy, who was deported from the US to Ghana in 2024, claimed to be a relative of Dada Joe.

This came after the business tycoon gifted Showboy a brand new Range Rover

According to Showboy, Dada Joe's issues with the FBI had been lingering for years.

"Joe had an open case with them already... he used to go there always way before I came to Ghana... I don't even know anything about his business," Showboy said.

"They called him to come. He turned himself in, and they locked him up. Nobody snitched on him... his party is not in power to protect him.. Stop pointing fingers and focus and pray," he added.

Showboy, who used to be one of Accra's biggest nightlife players before his relocation, hinted in his posts that Dada Joe's foray into politics was his undoing.

"First rule as a game boy... don't involve ur self in politics..... If they switch power... the opposition will show u .... Everything happening is politics..... they playing chess n saving the future votes from distraction."

It's currently not clear what Dada Joe's political motive was. This year's Easter celebrations, he organised an activation in Offinso North, where many suspected would become a launch pad for his political career.

In an interview granted in April 2025, Dada Joe, when asked about his political ambitions, said,

"As of now, there is an MP here who is working. This is not the time to sideline him. As for us, we want to empower the youth. That's what we're determined to do."

Those appear to be his last words in public media before the news of his arrest.

Showboy falls out with Dada Joe Remix

Showboy's first reaction to Dada Joe Remix's alleged arrest suggests that there was a rift between them before the alleged FBI raid.

Showboy, who used to call the self-styled business tycoon and philanthropist his cousin, established that he didn't know Dada Joe Remix after news of his arrest.

According to the controversial social media sensation, Dada Joe Remix turned on him and tried to have him killed.

CID picks up Chairman Wontumi

In a related report, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party, Chairman Wontumi, had been arrested by the CID.

Chairman Wontumi's arrest on May 27, 2025, preceded a foiled operation by heavily armed national security operatives to execute a search warrant at his residence in Kumasi.

EOCO conducted his arrest, which is in connection with a $55 million fraud case allegedly involving his company, Akonta Mining.

