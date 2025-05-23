Adenta Kumi's Lawyer Opens Up On Chat With Client's Wife, Complains Over Mode Of Arrest, Video
Counsel for Adenta Kumi, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, has broken his silence on the arrest of his client, which happened in the early hours of Friday, May 23, 2025.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @channel1tvgh, Clement Opoku Gyamfi took issue with the manner in which the arrest of his client was carried out.
He complained that for a married man to be picked up in shorts and recorded was not something that he was particularly happy about.
Lawyer Gyamfi also, in an interview with Adom TV, said that it was the wife of the embattled NPP member who called him to disclose that National Security operatives had arrived at their home to arrest her husband.
He concluded by disclosing that he had been in touch with Adenta Kumi and that he was fine.
“I have been given access to him; I went there, he is okay, except that, ordinarily, a married man, a family person, should not come out in shorts and his outlook,I didn’t like it, but he is pretty fine and I have spoken to him.”
Watch the video below:
