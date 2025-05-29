Wealthy Ghanaian socialite, Dada Joe Remix, has allegedly been arrested by the EOCO in conjunction with American federal authorities

A throwback video of him speaking about acquiring a fuel station worth $ 1.2 million has surfaced on social media amid his ongoing woes

Ghanaians reacted to the trending video by doubting the valuation of the filling station and Joe Remix's supposed source of wealth

A throwback video of embattled online personality, Nana Kojo Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, speaking about acquiring an expensive filling station has surfaced on social media.

The popular businessman was reportedly arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

He is facing extradition to the United States of America on alleged romance fraud charges.

Dada Joe Remix acquires filling station

Over the years, Dada Joe has become known for living a flashy lifestyle, publicly showing off his mansions, cars, and other properties.

He emerged from seemingly nowhere to grab the attention of Ghanaians due to his headline-attracting wealth.

At the height of his fame, a video of Dada Joe Remix bragging about purchasing a new filling station went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

He claimed that his new acquisition cost $ 1.2 million, a figure that generated intense online discussions.

A few doubted the price of the filling station, while others raised questions about the kind of businesses he runs to be able to claim ownership of that much cash.

Watch the Twitter video of Dada Joe's bragging below:

Details of Dada Joe Remix's arrest surface

According to Ghanaian blogger, Sel the Bomb, Dada Joe visited the offices of EOCO on Tuesday, May 27, following an invitation extended by the agency on Monday.

Pulse Ghana also reported that he was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, May 28.

Dada Joe was taken before an Accra court and remains in custody. He is expected to be transferred to the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison shortly.

Dada Joe Remix's arrest and possible extradition come mere days after socialite Mona Montrage, aka Hajia 4 Reall, completed a one-year jail term for similar romance fraud crimes in the United States.

This sparked speculation among Ghanaians about possible connections between the two incidents.

Ghanaians react to Dada Joe Remix's video

The video of Dada Joe Remix bragging about acquiring a filling station sparked an interesting social media debate.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions below.

Big Yesu said:

"What makes this worth that amount? Money laundering schemes are becoming too obvious these days."

Dual Citizen Kay wrote:

"Filling station wei nkoa 120 billion old cedis. Masa tell him to be serious and stop the packaging 😂😂"

〽️😈ŋ§τεr κãψ said:

"Fraud boy aaa wo se business mogul. Business b3n? 😂😂😂😂 Mo di agoro wo oman yi mu dodo."

SABATO commented:

"Every fraud boy in Ghana be business mogul, eeei 😂😂😂"

Showboy speaks on Dada Joe Remix's arrest

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dada Joe's arrest led to musician Showboy distancing himself from his cousin.

Reacting to the trending news, the artist said Joe's woes were just starting and stated things would only get worse.

He added that any other 'game boys' in Ghana engaged in romance fraud should be on notice because they were next.

