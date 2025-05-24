Hajia4Reall has reactivated her Instagram account a day after she was released from jail in the United States of America

The Ghanaian socialite and singer was sentenced to one year and one day in prison on June 28, 2024

She has over 4 million followers and follows a little more than 200 people on her Instagram page

Ghanaian socialite and singer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly called Hajia4Reall, has finally returned to social media, notably Instagram.

This comes after she was released from the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia, United States, on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Hajia4Reall reactivates her Instagram page after serving her jail term in the US. Photo credit: Hajia4real

Hajia4Reall was sentenced on June 28, 2024, to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money in connection with a romance scam operation.

The scheme, which involved multiple victims across the U.S., resulted in over $2 million in fraudulent gains.

Including the extra day in her sentence makes her eligible for "good time" credit, a federal provision allowing inmates to earn reduced sentences for good behaviour while incarcerated.

Hajia4Reall on back Instagram

Following her release on Thursday, May 22, 2025, the socialite was seen on Instagram. According to blogger ZionFelix, he decided to check often to see if her page was back, and on Friday, May 23, 2025, evening, he noticed Mona’s page was up again.

Hajia4Reall reactivates her Instagram page after serving her jail term in the US. Photo credit: Hajia4real

Checks by YEN.com.gh showed that Hajia4Reall’s Instagram page was back up with over 4 million followers while she followed a little over 200 people. It seems the page was only deactivated when she was in court and has been reactivated upon her release.

As of the time of publishing this story, Hajia4Reall had not posted anything on her Instagram timeline.

Ghanaians react to Hajia4Reall's social media return

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video ZionFelix shared on Facebook. Read them below:

Positive Theresa KD said:

"Hmmm, I am God's child with hard work and determination, you will make it in Mona's voice 🤣."

Rich Bongo wrote:

"She’s welcome back home 🏠."

Tanko Mclean said:

"How does that affect the cedis and the dollars?"

Maxwell Frimpong wrote:

"Let's thank Ibrahim Mahama."

Bornking King said:

"Welcome, pretty you. God's time is Dey best."

Hajia4Reall deletes Instagram account

YEN.com.gh reported that in February 2024, Hajia4Reall deleted all her content on Instagram as a way of embarking on a social media break.

Her publicist said the decision was to allow her to study as she had gained admission to a University.

The publicist wrote on Instagram, "Mona has been granted admission to the Union University College to study during the upcoming spring semester. In order to concentrate on her studies, Mona has deactivated all her social media accounts."

Some netizens, however, believed it was a hack to seek a lesser sentence in her case.

Hajia4Reall pleads guilty to money laundering

YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall admitted guilt in the fraud case against her.

She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money.

Hajia4Reall agreed to pay a forfeiture of over $2 million and make restitution in the same amount.

