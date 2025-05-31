Veteran Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has courted attention after a video of him at Reverend Obofour's mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa's funeral emerged on social media.

Oboy Siki Storms Reverend Obofour's Mum's Funeral With Flamboyant Hairstyle

Source: TikTok

The funeral service for Reverend Obofour's mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa, was held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Veteran Kumawood actor Oboy Siki attended the funeral event with his colleagues like Komfo Kolege and Shifo.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the comic actor was spotted interacting with political commentator and staunch supporter of the NDC and President John Dramani Mahama, Appiah Stadium, as he arrived at the funeral grounds to commiserate with Reverend Obofour and his family.

Oboy Siki, known for his controversial persona, drew massive attention at the event with his flamboyant hairstyle. The Kumawood actor had a hairstyle which looked like flowers had been planted on his head.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh