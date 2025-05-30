Ghanaian prophet, Reverend Obofour, lost his mother, Afia Pokuaa, in February 2025.

The preacher has constructed a multi-storey mansion in Kumasi to honour his late mother

A video of the property hit social media, sparking reactions from social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The head pastor of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Prophet Asanteman Bofour, popularly known as Obofour, has constructed a new palace in Kumasi to honour his late mother.

Reverend Obofour constructs home in Kumasi in honour of his late mother, Afia Pokuaa. Image credit: +Plus1TV

Source: Youtube

Obofour's mother died in February and is expected to be buried on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Rev Obofour honours late mother

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obofour's newly constructed building is shown on full display.

The mansion was reportedly begun seven weeks ago, but is already undergoing finishing touches to make it ready for the funeral.

Footage also showed roads surrounding Obofour's new property being upgraded to facilitate travel to the event.

The Ghanaian prophet has built a reputation as one of the wealthiest preachers in the country, with videos of his homes and cars often trending on social media

He reportedly sunk significant resources into this latest project to ensure it was completed on time.

Social media users praised Obofour for sparing no expense in creating a memorial for his late mother.

Details of Rev Obofour's mother's funeral

Reverend Obofour's mother, Nana Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Maame Ade Special, passed away on February 27, 2025.

Her final funeral rites are scheduled from Friday, May 30, to Sunday, June 1.

Reverend Obofour's mother died in February 2025, with her burial on Saturday, May 31 in Kumasi. Image credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The event is expected to kick off with a memorial service on Friday, followed by lying in state and her burial on Saturday.

A Thanksgiving service on Sunday, June 1st, is expected to close out activities.

The preacher spoke about his mother's death and her impact on his life after her sad passing while speaking to church members during a sermon.

"Wherever my mother is, I know she is happy. She made an impact. I am popular, but my mother is more famous than I am. Her death was a beautiful one, and if anyone tells you she was bedridden before she passed, ask the person to shut up. It is appointed for every man to be born, and it is appointed for every man to die. There is no man born out of a woman who will not die." he said.

Watch the video of Obofour's mansion below.

Ghanaians react to Obofour's mother's mansion

Ghanaians expressed their opinions on the video showing Obofour's newly constructed mansion.

She Bobo said:

"God bless me with money."

Official Nana Marfo wrote:

"God bless you, man of God."

‎شقيق Edem عاد commented:

"Wow, where do these pastors get money?"

GabrielSeesi-f8j wrote:

"I really appreciate what Reverend has done. Much respect boss."

BayorPatrickAcquinas noted:

"God bless me like Obofour🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Obofour and Adom Kyei Duah squash feud

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Rev Obofour patched things up with fellow preacher, Adom Kyei Duah, following their long-running feud.

Obofour sent a letter to the preacher stating his wish for peace, but also outlined some of his concerns about the root cause of their feud.

He called on Adom Kyei Duah to bring some of his minions to order as they constantly attack him and spark new chapters in their feud.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh