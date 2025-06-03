Afenyo-Markin was recently spotted sharing a meal with a group believed to be from the Effutu constituency, where he's an MP

The politician and the group ate from the bowl with his hands, enjoying a hearty interaction with some members

Ghanaians couldn't help but share their admiration for the Effutu Constituency MP in the comment section

MP for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, was recently seen eating Waakye with a group of loyalists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Afenyo-Markin Eats Waakye With His Bare Hands, Allows His Hometown People to Join Him

In the video, the MP was captured enjoying the meal with about ten people eating from the same bowl.

Afenyo Markin, who is widely revered in the Effutu constituency, spoke in his native Fante dialect as he dined with his constituents.

The MP appeared disappointed after he discovered that some of his people thought he would prefer to dine alone rather than join the communal party.

The MP's moments, which signify his dedication to serving and connecting with the people of Winneba in the most basic ways, have garnered significant traction on social media.

Despite his busy schedule serving as the Minority leader of Ghana's ninth parliament, Afenyo-Markin still maintains a tight bond with his constituency.

Last month, he travelled joined his constituents to celebrate this year's Aboakyer festival.

The MP adorned himself in the colours and emblems of both Asafo companies as a way of representing both factions.

Hundreds of youth stormed the streets to celebrate this year's Aboakyer festival, and the MP didn't pass on the opportunity to immerse himself in the experience.

Osahen Afenyo-Markin sits with traditional elders to observe this year's Aboakyer festival. Photo source: HonAlexanderAfenyoMarkin

After the festival, the MP headed for Accra to lead the demonstration in which he presented a petition to the Supreme Court and the presidency demanding the reinstatement of the recently suspended Chief Justice.

Afenyo-Markin love for his community stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afenyo-Markin's moments in the Effutu constituency eating Waakye.

@onepilato9 said:

Afenyo de33 unless he no wan run for Effutu again ooh he will win saaaa…people barely know his consistency was once a stronghold for NDC under Mike Hammah but he mafia them waaa 😆

@TheGbark wrote:

u only become skillful at this if you actively participated in 'sadaka' in a muslim majority community

@Kwadjo2020 remarked:

If u know what is coming, u will start fasting; wicked ppl

@SabicolG38057 shared:

I really like dis man, down to earth✅

@sirBenjamin15 commented:

This is when NPP do they thing

@metamorfos28 added:

He can’t eat alone, they all need to live together 😂😂

Afenyo Markin strikes meditation pose

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin had led a batch of MPs from the New Patriotic Party in protest of Chairman Wontumi's detainment by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In an attempt to express his frustrations with the NDC government after Chairman Wontumi's detention, the minority leader unveiled an unpopular side of himself.

He was seen sitting outside the EOCO block in an ancient style of Indian pose in the art of meditation.

